The Bao Bao collection from Issey Miyake

We are brimming with excitement at the imminent arrival of BAO BAO ISSEY MYAKE’s 2014 spring and summer handbag collection; a breath-taking explosion of colour and style. The structure of this amazing bag is the embodiment of everything that the brand stands for, adhering to that signature techno look, whilst creating feminine curves—truly visionary!

Watch out 2014! You can expect a rainbow of colours bursting onto the shelves, taking you through the length of spring and summertime?

With mix of over 40 different colours and styles, these must-have bags will be on the lips … no, shoulders of most next year. With pinks, reds, blues, yellows and even an iridescent rainbow, which changes colour according to the angle viewed. There will be one for every occasion.

And as a special surprise…

Introducing the ‘It’s Now or Never’, special edition bag. Roy Lichtenstein is a name that most will link with cult pop art, easily identified with, speech bubble and damsel in distress. So when the Bao Bao Issey Myake brain melded with Lichtenstein art, the results were always going to be a gem well worthy of a huge shout.

You can expect to be completely blown away by this spit coloured bag, which come in two different looks. It is fun and fresh, made in these fantastic colours and will appeal to all ages; we see it as being a well sort after 2014 handbag. A huge thumbs up as we pay homage to all that Myake and Pop art has given us.