HISTORY OF FASHION Fashion is a constant whirlwind of change, with new designers emerging and new namesakes taking over institutions, they all become etched in fashion history. Let’s have a lesson… ...read more

DICTIONARY Do you know your Slingback from your Moccasin? How about your geometric print from your gingham? Like a sponge; soak up all the fashion terminology to your hearts content. ...read more

TRENDS Fashion Weeks bring a tidal wave of innovation and looks that steal the hearts of many and here, you can view the latest trends analysed by us so you don’t have to. ...read more

FASHION WEEKS From New York to Paris, the vast aesthetics and tastes show the true power of fashion and human creativity. You can witness it here, all in one place. ...read more

BIOGRAPHIES Meet the icons that helped shape the fashion industry either by helming triumphant collections and magazines, to the stars that are bejewelled in the annals of pop culture. Who is your inspiration? ...read more

FASHION IN FILMS Fashion in films is just as important as the lines the character has. It becomes apart of the essence of the character, channelling their joy or turmoil, their power or vulnerability. ...read more

PHOTOGRAPHY A picture can say a thousand words but fashion photography can speak a million. From the most celebrated fashion photographers in the world view the art that helps shape the world of fashion. ...read more

STREET STYLE Feel inspired as we celebrate individual style, painting a canvas of uniqueness and self-expression. In other words, we celebrate you. ...read more

NEWS Daily fashion news feeds. Be on top of the latest news from the constantly evolving fashion world! ...read more

VIDEOS A selection of Catwalk Yourself most amazing videos since our launch. Look what we have been up to in last 2 years! ...read more

CONTRIBUTE If you want to see your articles, images and videos published on Catwalk Yourself, get in contact with us. ...read more