Top 5 Schools of Fashion for Students

Posted on

Setting your mind on a career in fashion is an extraordinary choice. However, the journey that will take you there is challenging and takes time. But, the toughest thing of them all is finding the right school, the institution that will take you to this amazing journey in the world of fashion. When it comes to the career of fashion (and any other career for that matter), where you obtain your education is very important.

When you study fashion at an academic institution, you’ll learn a lot about the fashion industry. You’ll be asked to learn broad technical skills, learn the history of fashion and understand the industry, as well as follow the current trends and issues that surround fashion today. Students are taught everything from designing and sourcing to manufacturing and distribution.

If you’re interested to learn what the best schools are, you’ll be happy to hear that I’ve made a short list of the top 5 fashion academic institutions across the globe.

1) Fashion Institute of Technology in New York, USA

FIT is a school aimed to educate designers and fashion experts only. It’s the perfect spot for aspiring designers and people who love fashion. People who’ve graduated from this school have found amazing jobs in voguish brands and popular fashion companies. At the school, students get access to NYTimes, digital vogue archive, as well as WGSN. The Institute also features the greatest fashion museum and library in the city.

Since this is a school for fashion and fashion only, you’ll find that they have plenty of programs offered. These include: Accessories Design, Fashion Design, International Trade and Marketing for the Fashion Industries, Fabric Styling, Jewelry Design, Fashion Merchandising Management, Menswear, Illustration, Technical Design, Production Management, Surface and Textile Design, and Textile Development and Marketing.

Their most popular alumni include the amazing Michael Kors and Calvin Klein. Undoubtedly, this school has a lot to offer, but you should also know that obtaining a degree there won’t be easy at all. If you aren’t great at writing or have poor organization skills, you might need help with research paper from a professional. I personally recommend StudyClerk – they’ve helped me a lot during my school years.

2) London College of Fashion in London, UK

The London College of Fashion has 70 programs for both undergraduate and postgraduate students, as well as over 160 courses you can choose to complete. It’s one of the best colleges for fashion students worldwide, having educated famous people in the industry such as Jimmy Choo, Sophia Webster, Nicholas Kirkwood, and Rupert Sanderson.

3) Kingston University in London, UK

There’s one fashion program offered at this prestigious institution – Fashion Design. You might not have as many choices as with the rest of the schools in this list, but the fact remains that the Kingston University is one of the spots that have created some of the best designers in the world. Their famous alumni list includes: Felipe Baptista, Glenda Bailey, Helen Storey, and Sophie Hulme. Many of their alumni are often linked to fashion brands like Calvin Klein, Armani, Lacoste, and Tommy Hilfiger.

If you aspire to get a big job at a popular design company, this might just be the best starting point for you. If you’re lucky enough, you can get a scholarship to enroll in this worldwide recognized university. From learning about the most affordable fashion trends to learning how to design for the rich and famous – this school will teach you a lot before you graduate!

4) Bunka Fashion College in Tokyo, Japan

If you’re prepared to pack your bags and get quality fashion education abroad, you definitely want to consider this Japan college. It’s been providing fashion education to students since 1923, but it only gained popularity in the 1960s when its alumni started influencing the fashion world in Paris. The college has headquarters in Tokyo and Shinjuku, as well as over 70 branches all across Japan.

The programs offered at this college include: Fashion Design, Fashion Marketing and Distribution, Fashion Technology, and Fashion Accessories and Textiles.

5) Instituto Marangoni in Milan, Italy

Milan is one of the most popular fashion hubs in the world. Naturally, one of the best fashion schools is located in this marvelous city. The Marangoni fashion institute is also located in Paris, London, Shenzhen, and Florence. Its placement rate exceeds 80% at this point and the school has educated some of the best fashion experts in the world. Their famous alumni include Domenico Dolce and Franco Moschino.

You can surely agree that the quality of education is not the same in all institutions. Knowing this, you probably want to enroll in one of the best fashion schools in the world. Well, there you have them. Which one will you pick?