Spend Less On The Latest Faux Fur Trend With These Tips

With top designers like Giorgio Armani and Stella McCartney transforming the world of fashion into a cruelty-free industry, more brands are changing their view towards the use of animals on the runway and shifting towards “faux” fashion. If you are like other fashionistas looking out for the latest trends, a faux fur coat is undeniably a stylist’s choice for the upcoming winter wardrobe. But despite the costs of imitation material, a single A/W19 garment can run the price tag of over £3,000. Fortunately, there are ways to stay on style all winter long.

Buy Online for Better Deals

Shopping online may not be the quickest option for impulsive buyers; However, online stores offer loyalty reward programs when you subscribe to their app. You may also want to consider using your credit rewards when investing in fashionable pieces. Some stores may even help you save 70% or more on designer brands. Apart from major discounts, e-retail shops offer regular promotions, hassle-free returns, and discounted or free delivery services, which physical shops are less likely to provide. That way, you won’t have to worry about spending funds beyond your limit and have a clear view of your shopping cart before you make the purchase.

Shop Second-Hand in Thrift Stores

Thrift shops are the best places to find second-hand designer jackets at prices as low as £25. However, the shopping experience can be far more hectic than if you were to buy your garments brand new. You must know what you are looking for, how to determine the quality and check for any damage. Be sure to take your time, do your research, and spend a considerable amount of time comparing items from the racks. Once you master the art of thrift shopping, buying trendy garments will become easy and affordable.

Scout for Clearance Sales

While shopping for faux fur outerwear in high-end stores is an excellent way to keep up with the latest trends, the price tag can be most than what you’ve bargained for, especially when they’re not on sale. Retailers are known to clear out their winter inventory during February. This is to make room for the upcoming spring fashion. However, you may still find fabulous items in these stores if you shop during their clearance sales. In most cases, sale times may cost less than half the retail price.

Staying on-trend doesn’t have to cost a fortune. To avoid impulsive buying, decide on which items you plan to wear this season, how much you’re willing to splurge, and keep a lookout for all the best deals on your next faux fur investment.