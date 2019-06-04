Colorado Hair School Tips For Styling That Beautiful Hair

Hair can say a lot about a person. It’s a feature of your body that you can use to express yourself. When experimenting with different hairstyles, you need to consider your hair’s texture and type.

Schools in Colorado offering hairstyling courses will not only teach you to shampoo, cut, and style your hair, they’ll also hone your creative skills and educate you on treatments, highlighting, dying, and frosting processes.

Check out these tips for beautifully-styled hair:

Know Your Hair Type And Texture

Knowing your hair type and texture can help you narrow down your choices of hair products. It’ll allow you to select the best of the best for the health of your hair. Although this is basic knowledge, it plays a crucial role when it comes to hairstyling.

Distinguishing Your Hair Type

Your hair follicles determine the shape and type of your hair. There are three known hair types: fine, medium, and thick. Some can have a combination of two or all of these types on different areas of their head.

You can determine your hair type using an average-sized elastic band by tying your hair in a ponytail. If you wrap the elastic band once, that means you have thick hair. If it takes two to three times, you have a medium type. More than three means you have a fine hair type.

Once you recognize your specific hair type and texture, you can quickly circle in the products particularly labeled for your hair. In-depth knowledge in hair care is available in cosmetology schools in Colorado Springs.

Blow Drying Tips

For most girls, blow drying is part of their day-to-day routine. Don’t beat yourself up if you can’t achieve the after-salon blow-dried hair look. You can come close to that with a high-wattage blow dryer.

Blow dryers above 1,800 watts, ceramic or tourmaline, saves your hair from frizziness where you can instead get a smooth and shiny finish. This kind of blower gives you a steady flow of heat that allows your hair cuticle to close, making your hair dry faster.

For Straight or Wavy Hair: Rubbing the hair with a towel is a common practice in drying. Avoid doing that to keep it from frizzing. Instead, pat your hair with a towel until you get the moisture out. The end of your hair should be roughly dried, though. As soon as the hair is slightly damp, divide it into sections, clipping away all but one. Start blow drying from the roots to the tips of the hair until the section is smooth and straight.

For Coarse or Curly Hair: With this hair type, you can skip the towel-dry step. Proceed to apply smoothing cream instead, dividing your hair into sections, and clipping the rest except for one. Start blow drying from the roots to the tips. Using a nozzle is recommended for the heat and airflow to precisely hit the strands.

Keep in mind that blow drying every day is not suitable for your hair regardless of what type it is. It can cause irreversible heat-damaged hair, especially for the coarse type.

Curling Tips

One of the great things with hair is being able to play around with different styles depending on your mood. If you feel like curling your straight or slightly wavy hair, pick up a ceramic curling iron. It has adjustable settings, letting you control its temperature when heating your hair inside-out. Using lightweight mousse is recommended if you want to start with wet hair.

Straightening Tips

You can moderate your usage of a straightening iron to avoid iron damage. Before starting the straightening process, apply hair products that can shield your hair from thermal damage. When washing your hair, use a smoothing shampoo and conditioner. For some added touch, spray your hair with a thermal heat protectant. In choosing a flat iron, choose the one with ceramic plates. Its infrared ionic heat will be gentle to your hair.

Conclusion

Every hair is different and has a unique kind of beauty. For many, it can be their crowning glory. Thus, it’s vital to keep in mind that although there are plenty of hairstyles to choose from, your hair has limitations. Before you make a minor or major change to your hair, make sure you’re well-informed about your hair type and texture, as well as the different ways of curling, straightening, and blow drying in order to keep your hair healthy and prevent it from getting damaged.