A Complete Guide To The Air Jordan 6 Electric Green

In 1991, Tinker Hatfield came up with a new design for the Air Jordan 6. There were 5 colorways for the original design. These colors were White/Infrared, White/Carmelite-Black, White/Sport Blue, and Off White/Maroon.

The Jordan 6 is one of the most popular editions among the Jordan sneakers collection. It’s a must-have sneaker because of its unique features and designs.

Air Jordan 6 First Flight Innovations

When it first came out, Air Jordan 6 introduced several new features. The first change was a reinforcement around the toe. Also added were the two holes in the tongue. The third feature which Hatfield added was a molded heel tab on the back of the sneaker. It was said that Michael Jordan himself required this addition so that it won’t hit his Achilles tendon. He had complained of difficulty putting on the previous Jordans.

The soles of Air Jordan 6 were also made of translucent rubber soles. This was similar to its predecessor Air Jordan 5. The original Air Jordan 6 was the last sneaker of the Air Jordan series to have the logo of Nike Air featured on it. Nike designer Ross Patrick made some redrawing and updates to the Jumpman. Patrick also made changes to the typography featured on the tongue.

First NBA Championship 1991, Finals MVP

In that same year 1991, Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls went on to win their first National Basketball Association (NBA) World Championship. They defeated Los Angeles (L.A.) Lakers in the 1991 NBA Finals. It was the first of what would be their first three-peat (three consecutive) championships. The Bulls defeated the Lakers in only 5 games of their best-of-seven series.

Wearing the Air Jordan 6 throughout the games, Michael Jordan was named as the Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP). He was wearing the Black/Infrared colorway when he received the award.

Air Jordan 6 Electric Green

This year 2021, the Air Jordan 6 Electric Green will be released as a new colorway. As the Air Jordan 6 celebrates its 30th anniversary since it first came out during the breakthrough first championship in 1991, official images of the ‘Electric Green’ colorway have been seen circulating online. Fans are definitely electrified.

The Air Jordan 6 Electric Green is included in the summer 2021 lineup of Jordan brand sneakers. The color scheme is solid Black and Electric Green.

Air Jordan collectors and fanatics are thrilled with excitement over this iteration in ‘Electric Green.’ They say it has a very uncanny resemblance with the Air Jordan 6 ‘Oregon Ducks’ which came out in 2018.

Stealthy Black Nubuck, Electric Green Blasts

As seen in images circulating online, the Air Jordan 6 ‘Electric Green’ edition features sharp designs in a solid black base which was done in high-profile nubuck construction. The seemingly silent but solid black pumps come to life with the dashes of titular neon blasts which look like fog lights from afar. The Electric Green hue is added on the Jumpman symbols. If you stare at them, those blasts seem like they’re glowing and staring back at you.

There’s an ‘Electric Green’ blast embroidered in the middle of the throat. The lace toggles glow like a neat lock in front of the tongue. When you look inside, the insole Jumpman branding is also embroidered in this hue. There’s a heel counter arch in ‘Electric Green’ which makes it look like turning vanes in Formula 1 cars that smoothen the wind flow when you take your sneakers to the air.

The tongue is hued in solid black which seems like a stealthy black backdrop wrapped around your front feet. But this is blended with the usual Jordan branding. The heels are also planted on the ground with a solid black hue. But the midsoles are split by glossy black and ‘Electric Green’ molds. These molds look like emblazoned sports car side bumpers when you speed up and sprint.

The outsole gives off a vintage look and aged aura because of its suggestive yellowed treading. The molds are stacked right above the yellowed outsoles. The trademark air sole technology is shown by the usual translucent windows to the sole.

There’s been no official word yet from Nike about the drop date for the Air Jordan 6 ‘Electric Green,’ but some reports indicate the drop to be slated for summer 2021. Some have even gone on to tell people to save June 5th as the date.

His Airness And His Sneakers

The Air Jordan was first designed by Peter Moore in 1984 for Michael Jordan during his starting years with the Chicago Bulls. Since then, His Airness Michael Jordan and his air sneakers have won 6 world championships and broken numerous records. There were other popular releases on the heels of the Jordan documentary last year. Air Jordan 6 ‘Electric Green’ will definitely be an exciting addition to this fashionable collection of sharp and silhouette flight sneakers.