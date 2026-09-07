The Best Labor Day Fashion & Beauty Deals to Shop Before They Are Gone

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Although Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer, my closet and skincare routine are already looking ahead to crisp mornings, layered outfits, and seasonal skin resets. Three go-to fashion and beauty retailers are making that seasonal transition easier with event-ready dresses, polished separates, travel staples, and dermatologist-loved skincare at unusually strong prices.

Whether you are shopping for an upcoming wedding, refreshing your work wardrobe, or upgrading your fall skincare routine, these are the Labor Day deals we would add to cart first.

Editor’s note: Prices and availability were verified on September 7, 2026 and may change. Several items are final sale, so review the retailers’ terms before purchasing. If you buy through these links, the publisher may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Lulus

Select sale styles discounted with code LDW2026

The sale section is serving up everything from romantic dresses to wear on repeat fall layers at genuinely tempting prices. The smartest strategy is to shop across categories so each piece earns its place in your closet.

LULUS

Jess Cream Ruffled Lace Long Sleeve Top

$35.20 with code LDW2026 | Originally $49

The airy chiffon, eyelash lace trim, and soft ruffles make this blouse feel romantic without limiting it to dressy plans. Wear it with relaxed denim now and tailored trousers later.

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LULUS

Cool Perfection Olive Green Bomber Jacket

$42.40 with code LDW2026 | Originally $59

An olive bomber is the ideal bridge between seasons. This lightweight version has a relaxed shape and elasticized trim, making it easy to throw over a tank, tee, or slip dress.

LULUS

Rina Light Beige Pleated High Rise Trousers

$24 with code LDW2026 | Originally $59

With a high rise, front pleats, and wide full length legs, these polished trousers are an easy office upgrade. Pair them with the lace blouse above or keep things minimal with a fitted knit.

LULUS

Caught Feelings Navy Blue Satin Ruffled Midi Dress

$37.60 with code LDW2026 | Originally $79

Wedding season is not over yet. The navy satin, adjustable straps, and ruffled wrap style skirt make this midi a versatile guest dress option that works well into fall.

LULUS

Seraphine Black Slinky Knit Halter Midi Dress

$24 with code LDW2026 | Originally $75

Every closet benefits from a sleek black midi. This body skimming knit version has a statement halter neckline and enough stretch to make it a practical choice for dinner, date night, or cocktails.

LULUS

Alexandria Black Distressed Knee High Kitten Heel Boots

$28 with code LDW2026 | Originally $69

Consider this your sign to buy the fall boots early. A pointed toe, slightly slouchy shaft, and walkable kitten heel give this pair a trend forward look without sacrificing versatility.

SPANX

Extra 30 percent off select sale styles with code EXTRA30 through September 9 at 8 a.m. ET

The best finds are the pieces that quietly solve wardrobe problems: travel clothes that look polished, work pants with built in smoothing, and dresses that require almost no styling. The extra discount auto applies in the cart.

SPANX

AirEssentials Sandwashed Button Down Shirt

$79 sale price | About $55.30 after EXTRA30 | Originally $138

Cloud soft spacer fabric and a relaxed, collared silhouette make this the rare travel top that is equally suited to a flight, errands, or a casual office day.

SPANX

AirEssentials Sandwashed Wide Leg Pant

$79 sale price | About $55.30 after EXTRA30 | Originally $138

Complete the set with the matching wide leg pants. They have a drawstring waist, four way stretch, and a drapey finish that makes loungewear look surprisingly put together.

SPANX

AirEssentials Drawstring Maxi Tank Dress

$89 sale price | About $62.30 after EXTRA30 | Originally $148

This soft maxi has an adjustable tie waist and an easy, wrinkle resistant feel, exactly the kind of dress you can pack once and wear multiple ways.

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SPANX

SPANXsmooth Jersey Strapless Midi Dress

$69 sale price | About $48.30 after EXTRA30 | Originally $138

This strapless midi combines double layer stretch jersey, gentle all over smoothing, and a built in shelf bra. Add simple jewelry and sandals, and the outfit is done.

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SPANX

SPANXsupersmooth Stretch Twill Slim Straight Pant

$79 sale price | About $55.30 after EXTRA30 | Originally $128

These high rise pants feature four way stretch, functional pockets, and a built in 360 degree smoothing panel. They are a dependable choice for workdays when you want structure without stiffness.

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SPANX

Lightweight Cotton Crewneck Short Sleeve Bodysuit

$49 sale price | About $34.30 after EXTRA30 | Originally $88

Made from premium cotton with a smooth finish, this crewneck bodysuit delivers the neat look of a tucked in tee without extra fabric bunching at the waist.

Dermstore

Save up to 20% off top clinical skincare & beauty cult-favorites (Discount automatically applies at checkout)

A seasonal Wardrobe Reset isn’t complete without updating your skincare routine. Summer sun, salt water, and AC can leave skin dehydrated and uneven. Dermstore’s Labor Day Event is the ultimate chance to stock up on clinical-grade serums, rich barrier-repair creams, and luxury hair care at 20% off—no promo code required.

– SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic Combination Antioxidant Treatment

Exclusive Holiday Loyalty Reward & Gift with Purchase Event

The undisputed holy grail of Vitamin C serums. It neutralizes free radicals, brightens stubborn sun spots from summer, and boosts collagen production for firmer fall skin.



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– Sunday Riley GOOD GENES All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment

Formulated with purified grade lactic acid, this fan-favorite treatment instantly exfoliates dull surface cells to restore glow and smooth out rough texture in just one application.



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– EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 (Untinted)

Sun protection is a year-round non-negotiable. Recommended by dermatologists nationwide, this lightweight, oil-free formula calms acne-prone skin while offering invisible UV defense.



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– Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream (1.7 fl. oz.)

Powered by TFC8® technology, this ultra-nourishing moisturizer deep-hydrates and visibly repairs skin. It’s the ultimate splurge to combat crisp autumn air.



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If you are prioritizing price, start with Lulus’ $24 high-rise trousers and $24 black midi dress. If cost-per-wear matters most, the SPANX slim straight pants and matching AirEssentials set are the standout fashion buys. Finally, if you want to prep your skin for cooler weather, grabbing Dermstore’s 20% off EltaMD SPF or Sunday Riley Lactic Acid is a no-brainer investment.