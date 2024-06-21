Must-Have Beauty Products for a Radiant Holiday

Skincare Essentials

-Hydrating Moisturiser

Ensure your skin stays plump and hydrated with a travel-sized moisturiser enriched with hyaluronic acid. For a healthy skin barrier, start with a solid moisturising base. PURITO B5 Panthenol Re-barrier Cream is a great option for all skin types—give it a try, and you’ll love the results.

-SPF Protection

Never skip the SPF! A broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher is essential to protect your skin. La Roche-Posay Anthelios Shaka Invisible Fluid SPF 30 is a top choice, particularly for those with acne-prone skin. It feels light, non-greasy, and provides excellent protection.

-Gentle Cleanser

Remove the day’s grime with a gentle cleanser that won’t strip your skin of its natural oils. We suggest Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser, Aveeno Face CALM+RESTORE Nourishing Oat Cleanser, or CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser for Normal to Dry Skin with Hyaluronic Acid and 3 Essential Ceramides. These options are perfect for maintaining your skin’s balance and hydration. Try them out, and your skin will thank you!

Makeup Must-Haves

-Tinted Moisturiser with SPF

Achieve a natural glow while protecting your skin with a tinted moisturiser that includes SPF. Simple Protect ‘N’ Glow Triple Protect Moisturiser SPF 30, now on promotion on Amazon, is one of the best budget-friendly options you can try.

-Waterproof Mascara

Perfect for poolside lounging, a waterproof mascara keeps your lashes looking lush and smudge-free. And why not try a different colour this time? There are various colour you can try for a different look, Shop Waterproof Mascaras

-Multi-Purpose Lip Tint

Save space with a versatile lip and cheek tint for a pop of colour that works double duty. Wonderskin Lip Stain or bayfree Lip Tint Stain Set are excellent choices to keep your makeup bag light and your look vibrant.

Hair Care Essentials

-Leave-In Conditioner

Combat sun, salt, and chlorine damage with a UV-protective leave-in conditioner. OUAI Leave In Conditioner & Heat Protectant Spray is your new best friend for perfectly smooth, silky hair.

-Dry Shampoo

Refresh your hair on the go with a travel-sized dry shampoo that adds volume and absorbs oil. Shop Dry Shampoos

-Hair Accessories

Keep your hair stylishly managed with scrunchies, hair clips, and headbands.

Body Care Essentials

-Exfoliating Scrub

Ensure smooth, glowing skin with a gentle exfoliating scrub or dry brush that contains hydrating and purifying ingredients like sea salt. Try Bare Botanics Lavender Grapefruit Body Scrub or First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Exfoliating Body Scrub for an effective and refreshing experience -Hydrating Body Lotion

-Hand and Foot Cream

Pamper your hands and feet with nourishing creams to keep them soft and hydrated. Shop Hand and Foot Creams

With these beauty essentials in your bag, you’ll be ready to shine from head to toe. Prioritise hydration, sun protection, and versatile products to simplify your routine and enhance your natural beauty on holiday. Enjoy your trip and look fabulous!

