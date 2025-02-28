LFW AW25: A glimpse into the future of fashion

Posted on

As the lights dimmed, and the first model strutted down the runway London Fashion Week ignited the stage with a dynamic blend of virtual visions and a commitment to environmental consciousness. With emerging designers pushing creative boundaries and established names reinventing their approaches, LFW25 was a testament to the evolving landscape of fashion. Offering a window into the next era of the industry, from robotic lungs to pendulum turning ancient Goddesses.

Whilst designers like Dilara Findikoglu focused on devilish desire and Prada on savage elegance, emerging designers paved the way for world building and sustainability. Amidst the allure and innovation, one of the most thrilling moments came from Fashion Hong Kong’s vibrant presence, with designers Angus Tsui, Z I D I, Rickyy Wong, and Bettie Haute Couture.

A bold Presence from Hong Kong Designers.

Hong Kong’s representation at LFW25 was nothing short of extraordinary. The designers brought a fusion of succinct colour pallets, androgyny and in-human forms to the runway. Each designer had their own distinctive vision, yet there was a shared thread: an unwavering commitment to pushing boundaries while staying grounded in the evolving needs of fashion’s role in society. Namely, Rickyy Wong told Catwalk Yourself how his AW25 collection ‘Odyssey’ was made as a form of resistance to the normalisation of stressful, fast paced work environments that destroy our passions and mental health. This was emulated through the minimalism of his monochromatic compositions and flowing oversized garments.

Fashion Hong Kong was not only a platform for creative expression, but it was also a highly organised and vibrant event that celebrated the diversity of designers and the future of fashion. From its carefully curated line-up of emerging talent, it was clear that the event was determined to pave the way for a more sustainable industry, as Bettie told us her designs utilise only the ‘highest quality’ fabrics to ensure longevity over landfill.

Community over individualism.

Much criticism of high fashion comes from its individualistic nature and toxic judgment, but this year’s LFW echoed sentiments of togetherness, as Florence Pugh simply stated for Harris Reed’s Gilded ‘be yourself’. This community was again highlighted in Tell the Truths AW25 Wolves collection, Rainy Womack told us the idea of wolves is how strength comes from the pack. This was felt backstage where every member of the ‘Carnival staff’ worked in sync to deliver an edgy and versatile blend of streetwear and high fashion. The collection integrates rugged, utilitarian elements, which highlight luxe textures like fur and structured tailoring. The colour palette leans towards neutral tones,with occasional pops of deep, earthy shades, reflecting the primal energy of wolves. The pieces are designed to evoke strength and resilience, aligning with the collection’s animal-inspired theme.

Challenges facing designers this LFW.

At London Fashion Week AW25, designers faced many challenges, including rising costs, economic uncertainty, and the lingering effects of Brexit and the pandemic. Many brands adjusted by rethinking traditional show formats to save on expenses, opting for performances, dinners, and immersive experiences instead of conventional runway shows. The smaller schedule also sparked debates about the future of the February edition, with some questioning its relevance. Despite these difficulties, designers showcased remarkable creativity, and the British Fashion Council supporting emerging talent with initiatives like the LFW Shop, offering new commercial opportunities.

This somber uncertainty however, allowed for a challenge of norms. For instance, Poet Lab’s AW25 collection Gentle(wo)man which reimagined archetypes of gender and the masculine wardrobe. Drawing influence from Dadaism’s ready-made art movement the geometric garments deconstruct hegemonic gender roles