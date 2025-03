Couture and Chaos: Analysing the Fashion Revolution through The Face magazine

The Face Magazine, June 1990

In the 1980s, The Face was a visual feast that celebrated the boldness and excess of the era. This was a time when fashion was larger than life, with designers like Jean-Paul Gaultier, Vivienne Westwood, and Thierry Mugler leading the charge. Gaultier’s famous cone bra, worn by Madonna in the 90s, in her Blonde Ambition tour, was emblematic of the 80s’ fearless approach to femininity and power dressing. The magazine’s pages were filled with images that blurred the line between fashion and performance art, showcasing avant-garde, sculptural silhouettes that were as much about statement-making as they were about clothing.

The 1980s was also the decade that saw the rise of street culture, particularly through the influence of hip-hop and the burgeoning rave scene. The Face gave ample attention to this cultural shift, with its coverage of London’s underground scene, which included the early days of the Acid House movement. Acid House’s distinctive smiley-face logo, along with the colorful, oversized fashion of the time, became an iconic image in the pages of the magazine. Photographers like David LaChapelle captured the energy and vibrancy of the era, using fashion to create visually arresting narratives.