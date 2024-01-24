Let’s take a look at how fashion has changed throughout the years

What we wear often reflects our personality or communicates messages about ourselves. Fashion has changed dramatically over the years, and what was once considered stylish will not be the same some decades later. To understand trends better and why fashion has evolved over the years, it is essential to take a look at its history. The term fashion was first used in the 14th century but became better known in the 17th, and it can be defined as a popular practice or style, especially in clothing, accessories, and footwear.

Fashion is an expression of the times, which is why each era has distinct features. For instance, in the 1920s, fashion was about being glamorous and flashy. Men wore suits with wide lapels and women dresses with sequins and lots of fringe. On the other hand, in the 1970s, clothes were all about being comfortable, so jeans have become a new favorite piece of article.

Today, fashion is diverse, as people are free to wear whatever they want because there are no set rules. Let’s find out more about fashion and how it has evolved over the years.

The biggest fashion trends in history

When it comes to fashion, there will always be numerous trends and styles that will come and go. However, some clothing articles have significantly impacted history and become absolute favorite items for multiple generations.

For example, the mini skirt is one of those trends that definitely made its mark. It became popular in the 1960s, and it is still worn by ladies nowadays all over the globe. The claim for rights, the desire for change and the need for economic and practical clothing have made this garment one of the most representative and discussed pieces. The first mini-skirts were geometrically squared and colorful, but they have become increasingly shorter and more transgressive with time. This skirt has been made to reflect the needs of a working woman who requires freedom of movement, simplicity and comfort. Over the years, many personalities, including Brigitte Bardot, Jackie Kennedy and Twiggy, have embraced this style and encouraged other girls to wear them as well. In this way, the mini skirt became a uniform that marked the end of an era characterized by sexual modesty and conservationism.

Jeans are other pieces of articles that become a wardrobe staple. Just think about it: aren’t jeans the most versatile item hanging in your closet? Probably yes, as no matter where and when you wear them, a pair of jeans will suit each occasion. Since the late 19th century, jeans are no longer rugged workwear but a fashion item we couldn’t live without.

Then, it was time for the Hippie trend, where both women and men wore bright colors that reflected their mood. So, if you want to feel like you have returned to that time, you can always wear colorful t-shirts with your favorite cartoon characters. But if you think that is too much, you can just buy some Pop! Vinyl Figures to place in your house and stare at them all the time because they will surely give you a hippie feeling. You can see the range here.

What caused changes in fashion?

Looking closely at the last century, we can see exactly how fashion has changed. The transformations were made particularly for social changes and technical advances. For example, in the 1900s, women began to gain more independence as they started to work outside the house, meaning they needed clothing articles that would suit their lifestyle. So, they changed the fabrics of the restrictive clothing in the Victorian era to lighter ones.

Technical advancement is another factor that caused changes in fashion. Once synthetic fibers were invented, like polyester and nylon, clothing became more comfortable and much lighter. Plus, these fabrics were cheaper to produce, making fashion accessible to the masses.

We can’t forget about the influence of the media and celebrities, which also changed fashion. For instance, in the 1950s, stars like Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe helped to popularize certain trends and styles. That also happens today, where the internet is full of perfect-looking influencers and celebrities who inspire the rest of the population.

Can we predict future fashion trends?

To predict future fashion trends, you need to understand how fashion works. Also, you need to realize that fashion is not just about clothing articles but also about the social and cultural context. This means knowing the current trends and where the society is heading. Once you have finished with this criterion and have a good grasp of these factors, then you will start to see how the patterns emerge. These patterns are the ones that will help you in predicting trends.

Here are some excellent ways to predict fashion trends:

– Keep up with fashion developments and news

– Study historical patterns

– Monitor current trends

If you use the methods presented above, you will surely have a well-rounded view of where fashion will head in the future.

How will fashion change over the years?

Technology has advanced hugely in the last few years, and new materials and fabrics can be used to create different clothing articles. Also, customers have become more aware of our impact on the planet, which is why they want to opt for more eco-friendly alternatives.

So, because we are more interested in sustainable living, we can see a return to traditional clothing production methods. We might not know exactly what the future holds, but one thing is still sure: fashion will evolve and change to meet people’s needs the same way it did in the past.

Concluding thoughts

People love to express their opinions and personalities through their clothes. Although fashion changed, and people don’t dress the same, clothing articles are essential elements no matter the time in history. Trends come and go, and what is popular now might not be the same some years later. The great thing about fashion is that it allows us to express our creativity and individuality.

So, even though fashion will change in the future, it will still be an important part of our lives.