How to Style Bright Seasonal Flats: A Guide to Wearing Bold Footwear

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With warmer weather comes the natural urge to bring colors back into our wardrobes. Sunny days are here, and it is time to put on a sunny face.

Yet, when picking shoes, most ladies default to the same safe tones of black, tan, or nude. Wearing a colorful shoe can feel daunting when you want to avoid a mismatched look.

Seasonal fashion doesn’t mean that you need to purchase an entire wardrobe of new outfits. Rather, it’s about letting your shoes do the heavy lifting. Give your outfits a solid foundation by opting for shoes that are made of good quality materials and in vibrant colors. Looking to get out of the rut of beige and find your way around styling with a pop of bright color in your everyday outfits? Here is your ultimate guide to getting rid of the neutral grey look while rocking some bold flats this season.



The Golden Rules of Styling Vibrant Shoes

It’s not as difficult as it may seem to mix bright shoes with existing wardrobe items. Matching clothes isn’t required to make a colorful outfit. But, too much matching can result inan outdated look! The goal is to achieve balance and contrast.

The Sandwich Method

Another great trick that wardrobe stylists use is to add some color at the bottom of the outfit and then add another item that matches or contrasts with that color in the top of the outfit.

For instance, if you’re sporting a pair of bright tomato red Tieks shoes, you can offset the color scheme by slipping on a delicate red lip, a canvas bag with a red monogram or a light red silk scarf. This helps to tie the look together without it being too coordinated.

Use Classic Textures

A second sure-fire tip is to use a lot of traditional seasonal fabrics. Bright colors create a beautiful contrast with raw denim, crisp white linen or light chambray.

Take a white linen shirt with button down collar and matching linen trousers, and you’ve got an outfit that’s simple, but then add a pair of amazing citrus colored flats, and the outfit is elevated. The background is neutralized, which allows the shoes to stand out naturally.

Pairing Guide: Poppy to Lemon

Colors convey different moods and having an understanding of what colors go together can help you put together outfits with confidence. The following are ideas for how to dress up the most popular colors for everything from sunrise and golden hour walks to meetings.

Crimson and Poppy Red

Bright red is a classic statement color and instantly cheers up any outfit. Navy blue stripes are a natural pairing that create a classic nautical look, but a red flat also goes well with earthy hues.

Consider this color combo—Poppy Tieks flats with an olive-colored utility jacket or beige trench coat. This juxtaposition of rugged and functional outerwear with the shiny and sleek leather flats is the ultimate sartorial contrast for creating a strong fashion statement.

Tangerine and Citrus Hues

Citrus colors are truly vibrant and embody the essence of summer sunshine. For a sense of earthiness, wear tangerine shades with dark indigo denim or dark navy blue midi dresses.

For the adventurous fashionistas, check out how citrus shades complement soft lilac or rich plum tops, as well.

Lemon and Mustard Yellow

Yellow is an interesting and surprising color and can be used almost as a neutral when done right. A simple casual outfit is exquisitely finished with a soft lemon-yellow patent flat.

Consider wearing yellow Tieks shoes, charcoal grey t-shirts and light wash boyfriend jeans. The combination of the cool grey hues with the warm yellow creates a harmonious and natural look, making the overall outfit appear simple and chic.

How to Move from Daytime Sunshine to Golden Hour Gatherings

One of the best things about investing in top quality leather ballet flats is that they will be able to move you from one setting to another with ease. A good pair of flats can get you through a long day of different activities and a special occasion dinner.

The Casual Daytime Look

Comfort is essential with this casual daytime look. You could be running errands, visiting a farmer’s market or walking around a park.

These are the occasions when you should wear some colorful Tieks ballet flats, a casual denim skirt and a plain white organic cotton tee. The ensemble is designed to keep you cool and mobile, and the colorful shoes for good looks.

The Showy Nighttime Outfit

Change out your outfit or simply throw on a nice coat as the sun sets, and it’s time for dinner or outdoor drinks.

Replace the denim skirt with a light, flowing maxi dress that’s divided into tiers or a sleek slip dress in a neutral shade such as taupe or olive. Throw in some fine gold jewelry and an organized clutch purse.

Durable full-grain leather makes the flats a no-brainer when it comes to evening gatherings. When the question of painful shoes versus elegant looks comes up, you don’t have to sacrifice elegance for comfort.

The Perfect Finish

Style is ultimately an expression of joy, and there is no easier way to inject joy into your wardrobe than through color. Moving away from neutral footwear might feel like a leap at first, but once you experience the versatility of a vibrant shoe, it quickly becomes a favorite wardrobe anchor.

Invest in premium leather Tieks shoes that offer all-day comfort alongside beautiful, nature-inspired pigments, you can confidently step into the season with style, comfort, and radiant color.



Frequently Asked Questions

Can I wear bright shoes with patterned dresses?

Yes, you can absolutely wear colorful footwear with prints. The easiest way to ensure they look good together is to look closely at the pattern of your dress or blouse. If the print contains even a tiny speck of the color of your shoes, the combination will look harmonious.

How do I care for bright leather shoes in the summer?

Brightly colored leather can show dust and dirt more easily than dark black or brown leather. To keep your flats looking pristine, get into the habit of wiping them down with a soft, slightly damp cloth after spending time outdoors. Avoid leaving your leather footwear in direct sunlight for extended periods when you are not wearing them.

What colors go best with white denim?

White denim is the ultimate summer staple, and it pairs beautifully with every single bright color under the sun. For a soft and romantic look, pair white jeans with pastel pink or soft peach flats. For a high-contrast, energetic look, opt for bold shades like tangerine, cobalt blue, or mustard yellow.