The Fashion History of Buttons: From Practical Fastener to Design Statement

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A button may close a cuff, sharpen the line of a coat or become the detail that makes a garment memorable. Throughout fashion history, these small objects have served as practical fasteners, decorative ornaments and signals of status, craftsmanship and identity.

Their story runs from ancient shell, bone and stone objects to medieval closures, Renaissance jewels, machine-made industrial trims and contemporary design signatures.

More than a minor accessory, the button helped reshape silhouettes, support fitted tailoring and give designers a compact but powerful means of expression.

How Did Buttons Change the Design of Clothing?

Buttons changed clothing most decisively when worked buttonholes allowed garments to open, close and adjust closely around the body. Instead of relying only on lacing, pins or loose draping, makers could construct fitted sleeves, shaped bodices and tailored fronts while preserving a clean, structured line.

Rows of fasteners also made close-fitting garments easier to put on, while their visual effect soon became as important as their utility.

The number and placement of buttons could lead the eye down a doublet, lengthen a sleeve or emphasise a waist, while gold, silver, glass and finely worked surfaces signalled rank and wealth. Some buttons were deliberately non-functional, appearing on cuffs, pockets and back pleats to complete a fashionable composition.

This balance of function and identity continues across contemporary garment trims, with product collections such as the Frameless Asia Pacific range offering customisable shapes, finishes and colours to reflect a brand’s identity.

How Did Buttons Evolve Through Fashion History?

The history of clothing buttons moves from ornament to functional closure, luxury object, industrial trim and expressive design feature. Early examples were largely decorative, while medieval buttonholes made them functional and Renaissance dress turned them into portable displays of luxury. Industrialisation standardised production, and twentieth-century designers reclaimed buttons as expressive focal points even as zippers and snaps offered alternative fastening methods.

From Ancient Ornament to Medieval Fastener

Early button-like objects made from shell, bone, stone and metal were often ornaments rather than part of a button-and-buttonhole fastening system.

In medieval Europe, the development and spread of worked buttonholes during the thirteenth century gave buttons a new structural role. Closely spaced closures helped shape fitted garments such as cotehardies, bodices and narrow sleeves.

Long rows could run from wrist to elbow or down the front of a garment, providing adjustment while creating a strong vertical design line.

Buttons in Renaissance Fashion and Social Status

Renaissance tailoring used buttons to control increasingly structured silhouettes, including doublets, fitted bodices and detachable sleeves. At elite courts, fasteners became miniature works of decorative art.

Gold, silver, gemstones, glass, embroidered buttons and fabric-covered forms displayed skilled workmanship and access to costly materials. Luxury buttons could be transferred from one garment to another, preserving their value after the cloth wore out.

Decorative rows did not always correspond to working buttonholes, while sumptuary rules sometimes restricted the use of expensive materials according to social rank.

Industrialisation and Greater Material Diversity

Nineteenth-century mechanisation transformed button production. Stamping, moulding, cutting and mechanical covering made consistent sizes more affordable and available in much larger quantities.

Manufacturers used brass and other metals alongside horn, shell, wood, ceramic, glass and early synthetic materials. Standardised production supported uniforms and ready-made clothing, while a wider choice of surfaces and finishes brought greater variety to everyday menswear and womenswear.

Buttons no longer needed to be luxury objects to communicate taste. Affordable carved, stamped or fabric-covered sets could coordinate a garment and distinguish it from similar designs.

Twentieth-Century Buttons as Fashion Statements

Zippers, snaps and plastics changed the practical role of buttons but did not reduce their decorative importance. Lightweight moulded materials enabled oversized, brightly coloured and novelty designs, while couture houses used jewellery-inspired metal and enamel buttons as recognisable brand codes.

Elsa Schiaparelli treated fasteners with surrealist wit, turning ordinary closures into unexpected objects. Patrick Kelly’s button-covered collections used hundreds of mismatched colourful fasteners to create playful patterns and trompe-l’œil motifs, while Chanel’s gold-button tailoring made these closures part of the house’s visual identity.

How Do Contemporary Designers Use Buttons as Signatures?

Contemporary designers use buttons as recurring design codes by applying consistent shapes, colours, finishes and placements across garments or collections. These details can help establish a recognisable visual identity.

In practice, buttons can support the design in several ways:

– Sculptural and jewellery-inspired buttons can act as focal points on coats, jackets and tailored pieces.

– Tonal buttons can reinforce a restrained or minimalist look, while contrasting colours, materials or finishes add rhythm to knitwear, dresses and outerwear.

– Logo-embossed, enamelled or fabric-covered buttons can create continuity across different product categories.

– Oversized closures, repeated rows and asymmetrical arrangements can become part of a brand’s visual language.

Designers may also develop a garment around a particular button, adapting its cut, proportions and placement so the closure becomes central to the design. The button’s construction, diameter, weight and attachment are then selected according to the fabric and required fastening performance.