Crystal Jewelry For Positivity

Posted on

Positivity isn’t something you’re born with; it’s a state of mind that requires practice. By training the mind to stay positive, which is often pre-wired to think the worse, you can have an optimistic response to any situation.

To help better train yourself to become more positive, wearing healing crystal jewelry is believed to stimulate positivity in your surrounding while protecting you against negative energy. In this article, we’ll share a few healing crystals that can be a powerful ally to bringing positivity into your life.

1 – Clear Quartz

Clear quartz is the most common stone in every healer’s crystal toolbox, and for a good reason. Its clear crystalline structure vibrates at a higher frequency, making it a powerful ally for bringing positivity into your life.

This stone acts as a deep cleanser that purifies your mind and soul. In addition, this crystal can help remove inner negativity while stimulating positive thoughts and feelings in its place. With a better perception of the world, clear quartz can increase awareness and clarity in thinking. Consider wearing clear quartz as a piece of jewelry. You can recite these positive affirmations for women to further enhance their power.

Perhaps the most loved attribute of this crystal is its ability to boost or amplify the energy of other crystal jewelry. So, while you can use it alone for stimulating positivity, clear quartz can also be paired with other positive-filled crystal stones to amplify their properties.

2 – Sunstone

Sunstone is a warming crystal that radiates pure joy and happiness. Its positivity-filled energy can shine a light on empowerment and independence. From its name, wearing this crystal is like basking in the warming energies of the sun and feeling its light spilling across your body, helping you feel energized on a lazy or gloomy day.

Carrying the sun’s energies, the sunstone can bring regenerative powers and helps you stay positive in all situations. It also frees you from possessive and overdemanding energies from other people in your surroundings.

Not only that, but sunstone can also act as an antidepressant, reducing anxiety and negative thinking while increasing your enthusiasm, bringing mental clarity, and stimulating personal power and optimism.

3 – Pyrite

Pyrite is a phenomenal crystal for positivity. Nestled within its cubic structure is a potent energetic force that helps block out all kinds of toxic and harmful energy within your auric field. As a result, it helps prevent and stop outside influences from affecting your mood and thinking.

This crystal stone can help you overcome an inferiority complex that often clouds your thinking. Its energetic qualities can also help boost your confidence by relieving any self-imposed limitation or sense of inadequacy. By increasing feelings of contentment, positivity can flow freely in your life.

4 – Amethyst

Like clear quartz, amethyst is also one of those crystals commonly found in every crystal enthusiast’s collection. Thanks to its powerful spiritual healing capacity, amethyst is loved by master healers and meditators worldwide.

At its core, amethyst is used for relieving anxiety and stress. Its soothing energies help in calming and energizing the mind. It can purify and absorb negative energies and transmute them into positive ones.

Also called the Stone of Spirituality Contentment, amethyst is powerful in stress relieving. This crystal can help you let go of the things that no longer help you, such as addictions, negative habits, and thoughts. Whenever you feel toxic energies surrounding you, a quick meditation with amethyst can help give your overall energies a quick positive boost.

5 – Black Tourmaline

Generally, black tourmaline is known as a powerful protector. It can protect you against negative energy from other people, your surroundings, and even within you. Due to its protective qualities, black tourmaline also makes an excellent crystal for inducing positivity into your life.

Wearing or meditating with this crystal can help you release your negative energies and thoughts. It also acts as a sponge that soaks up all toxic energies from other people and your surroundings. Black tourmaline is often recommended for office use to help you focus better and boost your overall productivity.

After absorbing all negative energies, black tourmaline can change or transmute these into positive vibrations that you can use to influence clear thinking and improved attitude.

Takeaway

Positivity is critical for happiness, growth, and living the most out of your life. And having healing crystals for positivity as jewelry can be a unique and effective way to help you achieve this.

Using the above crystals can help stimulate a joyful and positive vibration within your own energy fields while shielding you against unwanted, toxic energies to strengthen your intention to be optimistic and have a happier, more joyful life.