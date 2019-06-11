Top Online Shops In the UK

Approximately 87 percent of retail purchases are done online— almost everyone in the UK is doing it. And why wouldn’t we be? Comparing prices and shopping while lounging around at home is instant self-care.

Since digital sales have been growing, so have our options. That’s why we took a minute to present to you a few UK online shops that deserve our recognition.

Not On The High Street

These gifts are more than thoughtful; they are unique. Commonly known as the home of the UK’s best small creative businesses, Not On The High Street sells a variety of gifts and personalized items.

Not On The High Street is home to more than 5,000 of the best artisans in the UK! They’ve earned many awards that honor them for their inspiration and entrepreneurship. With more than 1 million positive reviews, there’s a reason it’s made this list.

This shop is fit for any occasion. Never again will you have to stress about “not knowing what gift to get” unless it’s because it’s difficult to choose.

They offer everything that is gift-related from wedding planning to home products. Even subscriptions and experiences. Yes, you can actually shop for a memorable experience! In one sitting, you can buy chocolate, jewelry, and a night of Beach Horse Riding.

From chocolatiers to jewelry makers, engravers to bakers, this is the go-to website for one-of-a-kind artisan collections. We cannot express how much we’re in love with this store.

Blueberry Brands

We used to think that high-end fashion had to be high priced. When we discovered Blueberry Brands, that was not the case. This online store is where fashion dreams become a reality. Not only did high-scale attire become accessible, but they’re also available at affordable, wholesale prices.

Home to the most notable names in the industry, such as Rayban, Timberland, and Tommy Hilfiger, they offer the latest in top-notch fashion. Loyal to a specific brand? You can shop by brand name. On a budget? Select the link that takes you directly to the current sales.

Make a fashion statement with brand clothes, accessories, and even fashionable eyeglasses! Their range is not limited to their brands. They also sport a more extensive selection of models and sizes.

It’s perfectly curated for an easy and high-quality shopping experience. We love how easy it is to navigate throughout their website and shop for brands online.

This is by far one of our favorite online shops in the UK. If it wasn’t affordable enough already, they offer free shipping worldwide!

Bunches

Are you familiar with Lady Gaga’s “73 Questions” video interview with Vogue? Lady Gaga gave viewers a glimpse of her rose garden and bougainvillea-covered yard. Could you imagine what it would be like to receive roses from Gaga? There is an online florist that feels just like that.

Bunches is a stunning, family-owned, online florist shop that delivers all over the UK. From humble beginnings, they grew exponentially when they began their online store in 2004. Their breathtaking arrangements have earned them many awards and visits from royalty.

Bunches’ beautiful arrangements are guaranteed seven days of freshness. They’re sourced from around the world without compromising people or the environment. Bunches has free delivery available (UK Only), and 10% of their profits go to charities in the UK and abroad.

The Future of Shopping

With the rise of online shopping, physical retail stores have been closing left and right. For the first time ever, small businesses are able to generate more exposure for less. They no longer have to worry about affording a location and focus on quality instead.

Like technology, shopping is forever evolving. Even if you still prefer the traditional brick and mortar, it’s difficult to deny the practicality of digital shops. If you ever catch us at the mall again, it’s probably because we needed to flaunt our online steals.