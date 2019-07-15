The Top Fashion Trends For The Working Woman – 2019/2020 Trends

Being a career woman is great. But what does it mean to be appropriately dressed for work? Do you have to wear suits all throughout the week? Not at all.

If some people that are into sports, think about Fall as the beginning of the new NFL season, for example, in fashion we look for the next season as an opportunity to be creative with our wardrobes. As time passes, fashion trends are evolving, and if you want to stay on top of your fashion game, you need to stay up to speed with the trends. The fashion trends from 6, 5, or even 1 year ago are now outdated. In this piece, we will consider some of the best fashion trends of 2019/2020 for the working woman.

Keep It Chic With Statement Sleeves

A few years ago, statement sleeves were seen as inappropriate for work. However, things have changed, and wearing outfits with statement sleeves is one of the most popular fashion trends for working women this year.

The best statement sleeves are the ones with turtlenecks. You can match a black statement sleeve blouse with green or blue cotton trousers and a white belt. This outfit would look chicer if matched with tiny heels.

Don’t Be Afraid Of Wide Leg Pants

Wide leg pants are back in fashion, and they are not limited to casual outings. With the right top and accessories, you will look smart and professional in wide leg pants.

Whether you want to wear them to work or to a casual outing, make sure to tuck in the top. If you don’t want to tuck in, at least don’t wear a long, big top. Remember, the goal is to look professional and smart.

Try Out Lace

In the past, lace outfits were considered inappropriate for work. However, things have changed, and more and more women are now wearing them to work.

To avoid looking too basic, add a few accessories to the outfit. Take a jacket along when you wear a lace gown to be on the safe side.

Avoid lace outfits that look like lingerie when going to work; the outfit should cover your body well. There are many lace tops that look great when matched with plain pants.

Keep Things Simple With White

Wearing white to work is one way women keep things professional and sleek. White can go with anything. It doesn’t matter if it’s a white shirt, gown, or blazer.

You can always trust white whenever you want to keep things simple, but you still want to stand out. You can wear a white top with black pants and leather heels. If it’s a button down top, make sure you tuck in.

White blazers can be reserved for days when you want to go for a social gathering after working hours.

Embrace Leather Pants

As long as leather pants are not considered inappropriate in your office, there is no reason you can’t wear them to work. If you want to maintain your feminine look, use bright colors like red and pink. They can be matched with plain blouses of darker colors.

For example, pink leather pants can be paired with black textured tops while red pants look amazing when matched with white textured tops. Leather pants are among the most trendy outfits for working women this year.

Don’t Be Afraid To Start A Trend

Now, more than ever, women are empowered and encouraged to follow their hearts. One way you can do this is by ignoring all the trends and wear what you like. Before you know it, the style you invented will become a fashion trend for working women.

Explore as many options as you can and be confident in your outfits. However, make sure that you don’t go overboard or wear something that is going to be considered inappropriate. While you’re inventing, remember that no matter how much fashion has evolved, there are still some ground rules that guide working women.

So, avoid wearing provocative outfits to work. These include outfits that show too much skin, especially around your sensitive body parts. It could also include outfits that are too tight.

Be Careful When Accessorizing

As a bonus tip, make sure that you don’t use heavy accessories that can distract others during working hours. Your accessories should be beautiful and simple. Finally, don’t wear heels unless you’re used to working in heels. The last thing you want to do is hurt yourself just because you want to follow the fashion trends.

To sum up, being a working woman doesn’t mean you have to surrender your fashion sense and stick to basic outfits. There are many ways you can match your outfits and look good while maintaining the professional touch. Just remember to wear outfits that command respect and ozzes trust and credibility.