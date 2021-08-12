The 5 Best Nike Sneakers for Summer 2021

Posted on

Summer is by far the best time to grab a pair of your finest sneakers and show them off to everybody on the streets. Since Nike is launching hundreds of shoes every month, it can be pretty hard to decide which sneaker you should buy next for the dry and warm days of the year. We have put together a list with the 10 best Nike sneakers for the summer season 2021, so you will have a much easier decision!

1 – Nike Air Force 1 UV White

Let’s begin with an absolute classic that has been around the sneaker game for almost 40 years now. The Nike Air Force 1 was designed in 1982 by Bruce Kilgore and has been one of the most popular shoes ever since. The ageless design and unmistakable silhouette make it an absolute icon.

The very special Nike Air Force 1 UV White spices up the classic and equips the sneaker with UV-sensitive materials that react to direct sunlight. So if you are going to meet up with your friends at your local park, they are going to witness some parts of your shoes transforming from a clean white to a deep blue and purple. With such a cool feature, it gives you an extra incentive to show off your sneakers. An icy outsole completes the summery look of the Air Force 1.

2 – Air Jordan 1 Mid Sesame

The Air Jordan 1 is probably even more famous and sought-after than the aforementioned Nike Air Force 1. Michael Jordan’s first signature sneaker has been around for more than 30 years already and belongs to the most popular shoes of all time. Available only in a high-cut version back in the day, the AJ1 is up for grabs in a low- and mid-top edition nowadays as well.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid Sesame is the perfect summer sneaker with its unusual combination of colours. It got equipped with a sesame leather base, which is covered by overlays in a clean white. A deep red is then being applied to the collar and the wings emblem of the shoe. A light blue outsole finishes off the entire design.

3 – Nike Dunk Low University Blue

No other sneaker has been on the rise this year as much as the popular Nike Dunk silhouette. It has established itself as a great alternative to classics such as the Air Force 1 or even the Air Jordan 1. Available in both a low- and a high-cut version, the Dunk has been equipped with many eye-catching colours so far, which makes it even harder finding the perfect summer iteration.

The Nike Dunk Low University Blue is probably one of the most sought-after colour combinations of all time, which is why it is very difficult to grab a pair for retail. Clean white leather is being used as the base for overlays in the so-called University Blue. There is probably no other colour that suits summer that well.

4 – Air Jordan 1 Low OG Neutral Grey

As mentioned before, the Air Jordan 1 is also available in a low cut version, which fits the warmer days even better than the original silhouette, since the feet have more room to “breathe”. This release comes in the so-called “Neutral Grey” colourway and most of the parts of the shoe remain untouched. Only the Swoosh and the heel inserts have been painted in the aforementioned hue. This colourway definitely suits the minimalists that want to attract attention with little details. There is nothing that catches the eye more than a pair of clean white sneakers on a sunny day.

5 – Nike Dunk Low SE Free.99

Next up is another release from the extensive Nike Dunk series that takes on a colourful approach. The sneaker uses a multitude of summery pastel colours, which have been applied to various sections on the Dunk. Black leather is being used as a base for the shoe, while shades of green, yellow, pink and blue are colouring the different parts of the overlays. What makes this sneaker even more special, are the “Free.99” price tags on the insoles and of course the asymmetrical appearance of the shoe. The very colourful aesthetic is a perfect match for a day full of sunshine.