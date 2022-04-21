Shoe Trends to Watch Out for This Summer

If you are ready to ditch your winter boots and start donning sexy footwear that shows off your fresh manicure, then New York Fashion Week is the perfect place to find some inspiration. Whether you are into minimalist sandals or attention-grabbing platforms, you will undoubtedly find many styles that suit. Below are just a few that will be turning heads.

Chunky Platforms

If you love the extra height that the right footwear can bring, then you’ll be pleased to know that platform shoes and boots are all the rage. For everyday looks, check out the recent collaboration between Larroude and Oscar de la Renta. The collection includes flirty floral sandals in bright hues like green and yellow and monochrome sandals in vivid hues like emerald green. For something edgier, take a look at Peter Do’s platform boots in black leather, featuring a squared toeline and side zip fastening.

Where Style and Comfort Unite

Footwear doesn’t have to be painful to excite your imagination. If you walk frequently during the day and you need shoes that are comfortable yet stylish, then know that Birkenstocks will be seen all over the place. We’re not talking about standard sandals, but rather, about the results of a new collaboration between Birkenstock and Proenza Schouler. The new designs display wavy curves and sexy colors that add a minimalist, futuristic look to this well-loved sandal.

Sexy Sneakers

Fashionistas will continue to pair sneakers with designer pants, skirts, and dresses. Designs to watch out for include Coach’s all-white, lace-up sneakers and its ankle-length sneaker boots manufactured with the brand’s classic logo canvas. For something a little more sophisticated, Loewe’s flow logo-appliqued leather and shell sneakers are ideal, as are eco-friendly fashion house, Stella McCartney’s pretty pink and yellow loop degrade sneakers. Platform sneakers will also abound this season in designs by high-end firms like Prada. The great thing about many of these designs is that they are washing machine-friendly. To wash shoes safely in your machine, simply remove the laces first and place them in a protective mesh back. Add around four old towels to the machine so that your shoes don’t bang against the metallic components of your machine.

Bling is In

The spring and summer seasons are always the perfect time to sparkle and this season, most of your outfit’s bling will probably be on your shoes. From Max Mara’s silver pumps to Simone Rocha’s metallic red shoes or Dior’s crystal-encrusted laced-up pumps, there are a plethora of different styles for lovers of all things shiny. Some designers (like Tom Ford) are transforming footwear into veritable jewels, with high-heeled sandals embellished with large crystals and gems.

The Spring/Summer seasons are arguably the best times of the year to show off your feet. This year, you will see a blend of delicate metallic sandals and heavy platform designs. Comfort lovers will also meet their match, with sandals that boot your foot health.