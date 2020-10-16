Helpful Tips to Maintain Your Designer Handbags

If you are like most people, you probably have a favorite bag and a favorite designer. After all, a classic, well-made bag never goes out of style.

A good quality leather handbag is a must-have for any wardrobe. Since it often represents a significant investment, it deserves to be treated with the highest level of care possible. Unfortunately, proper bag care can be challenging.

If you want to ensure your designer bags look amazing, you need to take the right steps. Just like you invest timeand maintenance into Christian Louboutin maintenance for your favorite shoes, the same level of care and attention is needed for your leather handbags. Keep reading for some tips to use along the way.

Know the Specific Leather You Are Dealing With

It may be a surprise to some, but there are different types of leather used for handbags. This means there are different ways to care for each one. When it comes to caring for your favorite bag, there is no one-size-fits-all solution. Find out the leather your bag is made of, so you know how to care for it.

Always Use a Separate Bag for Your Cosmetics

While it may be more convenient to put your loose powders and blushers directly into the smaller compartments in your designer bags, these products may spill. If this happens, they will stain the lining of your bag.

Purchase a separate bag for all your make-up to ensure this does not happen. The good news is, there are plenty of affordable options to choose from.

Store the Bag Properly

After you use your bag, be sure to store it in an upright position in the dust bag it came in. Then, place the bags in a dark, cool place, away from any direct sunlight. By doing this, you can protect it from fading.

If you lost the dust bag it came in, choose a natural fiber, soft pillowcase, which makes a good alternative. Make sure you never put your bag in vinyl or plastic – these materials will trap moisture inside and make your bag susceptible to mold and mildew damage.

To ensure your bag holds the proper shape, stuff it with tissue. If it has a chain handle, store the chain inside the bag. This will prevent it from damaging the leather on the outside.

Use “Kid Gloves” with Your Designer Bag

Your leather bag requires ongoing care. It is a good idea to clean it after you use it with a dry cloth. If you notice any fine particles inside, flip them inside out and use a lint roller to get these particles out.

You should never use chemicals or household cleaners on the leather. Instead, purchase a leather cleaning product. You can also use a leather conditioner to restore flexibility to the fibers.

A helpful tip is to try the cleaner on a very small portion of the bag before applying it all over. This will ensure you do not ruin the bag if an adverse reaction occurs. Make sure you also clean the interior of your bag.

Caring for Your Leather Bag

As you can see from the information above, there are several dos and don’ts that should be followed when caring for and cleaning your designer leather handbag. Be sure to keep this information in mind to give yourself the best chance of having a bag that lasts for years. You will find that when you follow these tips, your bag looks new longer, and you will love showing it off to your friends and people you meet.