A Guide to Designer Style on a Budget

Consider this a public service announcement — if you’re working with a tight budget for your wardrobe and think that fast fashion is your only option, we’re here to completely blow your mind. When it comes to being on top of your fashion game, many people are under the impression that it costs thousands upon thousands of dollars to achieve a designer style wardrobe that is sure to have heads turning wherever you go. Thankfully, we’re here to tell and show you otherwise! Today, we’ll reveal 6 secrets that will guarantee you designer style regardless of budget, so if you’re absolutely ready to slay, then all you have to do is read on to find out more!

Check Out Your Local Reseller Market

One of the biggest secrets that a ton of people won’t want you to know is that a lot of the time when you see someone flaunting a new designer Celine handbag or a jaw-dropping pair of Louboutins, there is actually a high chance that those very items that you covet were sourced from a reseller. As of the year 2020, reselling designer items at a discounted price has become an incredibly popular means of purchasing high quality designer items at a super discounted price. With the ever growing shift towards a more sustainable way of living, more and more people are also opting to purchase pre-loved goods instead of buying new ones. ‘’

The best thing about the reseller market is that it allows people of all income levels to get their hands on genuine, high quality clothing, bags or accessories without having to fork out an exorbitant amount of money that you’d much rather keep in your savings account!

Stay Away From Trends

If you want to look like the epitome of elegance and class, one of the best pieces of advice we have for you is to avoid the ever-changing trends in favour of timeless classics and pieces that have stood the test of time. The truth is, even the cheapest basic-t shirt can be elevated into an outfit that even Karl Lagerfield would approve of. All you have to do is to ensure that you stay chic by opting for simple solids, classic wardrobe must-haves such as an oversized blazer, a pair of perfectly tailored pants and of course, an elegant handbag to complete the look. By sticking to timeless pieces that you know can never go wrong, you’ll be able to pull off a chic runway look even on the smallest of budgets.

When In Doubt, Coupon!

We love coupons and promo codes, and we aren’t afraid to say it! Why pay more when you can pay less? Before you ever purchase an item online, it is so important that you do a quick search engine check on whether there are any valid coupons or promo codes available for you to use. We have saved hundreds of not thousands of dollars over the last few years just with the help of these handy codes, and we definitely don’t want you to miss out on those amazing discounts! If you’re not the biggest fan of trawling through Google, you can always download extensions such as Honey to your browser that do the job of hunting down coupons and codes in a matter of seconds without you having to lift a finger!

Keep An Eye Out For Seasonal Sales



There are a ton of sales that occur throughout the year, but if you really want to nab some of the best designer deals, end of season sales are God’s gift to the fashionistas of the world. Both the end of Winter and Summer sales are some of the best times during the year to purchase designer items at some of the cheapest prices you’ll ever find. The point of an end of season sale is to get rid of stock before the next season, and many retailers slash prices by up to 80% or more if you’re lucky! Other great times to invest in some heavily discounted designer items are the end of financial year clearance sales and Black Friday sales in November.

Find The Right Fit

A thousand dollar jacket can go from fab to drab in a matter of seconds if it doesn’t fit your body well, which is why knowing your measurements and only purchasing pieces that fit you perfectly is key. A shirt that is too loose or too tight can end up looking sloppy, regardless of how much it costs or what designer label it features. It is also important to note that certain stores may use vanity sizing, which can cause a lot of confusion when it comes to shopping. A brand’s size guidelines may not be what you’d expect, so never assume something will fit and always opt to try it on whenever possible.

It’s Not Just About The Clothing

When it comes to looking effortlessly stylish, one needs to go beyond just the clothing, accessories and shoes. In fact, one of the biggest key elements to looking your utmost best is to ensure that you prioritise good grooming. A stylish look always starts with neatly trimmed and polished/manicured nails, clean, shiny hair and a beautiful, healthy smile. Equipped with these superpowers, even a $10 outfit will look like a million bucks. You don’t have to spend crazy amounts of money on fancy facials, manicures or treatments either — all you have to do is pay attention to the small details that make a huge difference in your overall look and aesthetic. Yup, it’s that simple!

The bottom line is that looking stylish on a small budget is more possible than many think! With some thought and ingenuity, you’ll be able to look like a million bucks without actually having to spend it!