8 Things You Should Remember When Shaving Any Part of Your Body

Posted on

Your skin is the largest organ and one of the most delicate and fragile. Extra care and nurturing are required to facilitate and maintain skin health. This is the reason why extra care and precaution is required when shaving off hair from any part of your body. There are factors you need to keep in mind, quality products, and equipment required for your shaving routine that can encourage skin health. Here are eight things you should remember when shaving any part of your body:

1: Pre-Shave Moisturising

Moisturising the part that you wish to shave is important. Your skin has to be hydrated to protect itself from getting damaged by having an object rub against it.

After cleaning the area, you can apply pre-shaving oils that are natural based such as lavender or coconut oil. Pure water is also a way to moisturise the area. For example, if you wish to shave off your armpit, you ought to rub the armpits using a wet cloth.

Moisturising before shaving means the hairs are softened. Brittle hairs are stubborn and difficult to easily shave off. If hair is difficult to shave off, you risk bruising and cutting by applying the razor blade too close to the skin.

2: Hair Trimming

You must trim long hairs before you begin shaving. Long hairs can be matted and need to be detangled. Comb the hairs in such a way that you can trim using a pair of scissors. Make sure to comb in a direction that leaves the hair even to achieve an even trim.

3: Use Quality Blades

You can’t compromise on the type of blade that will rub against your skin. It’s important to do some research on the best types of razors and the ones that suit your hair type best. DapperMane.com is a recommended site where you can find information regarding the types of blades that you should invest in to assure healthy skin.

4: Shave Gently

You must practice caution whenever blades rub against your delicate skin. Avoid pressing hard on the skin in the aim to reach the root of the hairs. Quality razor blades will effortlessly remove hair without having to apply any pressure on the blade. If your blades are blunt, however, you may be tempted to apply more pressure to facilitate the shave. This, however, can lead to skin irritations, reactions to friction, skin rash, and swelling.

5: Direction of Shaving

The debate regarding the correct direction of shaving is on-going. Some advocate that cutting against the grain is efficient because you achieve a clearer cut. Cutting in the direction that your hair grows is, however, the safer option, particularly for those who are just starting to shave – you avoid cutting yourself by cutting in the direction that the hair grows.

6: Repeat Shave

You might find that you have to repeat the shave after you rinse off the shaving cream. Some strands of hair are more difficult to remove than others. In that case, you will have to reapply your shaving cream and gently repeat the process. Make sure that you only focus on the areas that require the shave and not the parts where the hairs have been successfully removed. Repeat shaving on clean surfaces will only irritate your skin.

7: Apply After-Shave

After-shave products are required to moisturise your skin after the shave. The constant rubbing against the skin by the blade, leaves the skin tender and vulnerable. The skin then requires protective and healing nutrients as a result. You can use natural-based products to avoid a further possible reaction from chemical-based aftershave products.

8: Aerate Your Skin

If you are shaving a part of your body that is covered up by clothes such as legs or chest, you need to shave during a time where you can aerate the skin. This means after having shaved, it’s advised not to immediately cover up the area. Your skin needs time to breathe after a shave. Aerating your skin may reduce shaving after-effects such as itchiness and swelling. Clothes and material will only aggravate the skin further after a shave.

Conclusion

Remember to always nurture your skin during and after a shave. Before you begin a shave, make sure that the area is moisturised to avoid pulling and tugging of brittle hair strands. Trim your hair using a pair of scissors before using your quality blades to shave. Gently remove the hair in the direction that your hair grows, repeat the shave and apply after-shave products. Aerating your skin is recommended to give the skin time to recover from the shave.