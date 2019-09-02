7 Great Careers for Fashion Lovers

Being able to get paid to do something you love is not a luxury a lot of us can afford, unless you’re in the fashion industry, of course. The field of fashion is so vast, and the opportunities so diverse, that virtually anyone with the drive, knowledge, and passion for fashion can make it in the industry. Whether you’d like to work in retail, high-end fashion, journalism, or marketing, there is a position in fashion for you. Here are some great career choices for fashion lovers.

Fashion Designer

A lot of people may be intimidated by the idea of becoming a fashion designer, but many famous designers today started with very limited means and understanding of the business. One of the best ways to start is to begin with a very narrow selection and focus on something you understand. This could be something as simple as accessories or one specific item like hats. This could then serve as your signature item as you grow bigger.

There are also many courses that will allow you to learn the basics of becoming a fashion designer and some pointers on things like how to use and pick fabrics, dressmaking, pattern cutting, creative development, and more. Superprof, for instance, has tons of different instructors that will be able to teach you the ins and outs of the industry. You get to choose the tutor you want to work with based on what you’re looking for and their ratings and learn specific aspects you may need more help with. This is the perfect way to get the foundation needed to at least get started.

Buyer

Becoming a buyer is a great way to get on the business side of the fashion industry. This is a great position for people who’d also like to get a behind the scenes look at how retail actually works.

Your job as a buyer will be to make sure that the floor is always stocked with products that are in high demand. You’ll have to always be on top of the latest trends and know what’s hot. You’ll also have to make sure that the products you pick allow you to make a solid margin. So, you’ll need a certain level of business acumen and negotiation skills as a buyer.

This is a job that can be stressful, however, as the success of your store or even a whole chain will rest on your shoulders. You’ll often have to plan what to buy two to three seasons in advance, which can be a challenge. So unless you truly have your finger on the pulse and are confident in your ability to know what people will want to wear, you should think twice about becoming a buyer.

Costume Designer

If you’re looking for something a little more on the fun side, becoming a costume designer could be a great choice. This is also a great option for people who just came out of fashion school who want to make a name for themselves. A large number of designers were either able to use their skills to become world-renowned costume designers or were able to showcase their skills as designers through their costumes.

Design Assistant

If the designer is the mother bee of the atelier, design assistants are definitely the workers. While fashion designers will be responsible for directing the house’s creative vision, design assistants will be in charge of pretty much everything else. They may be asked to make patterns, sew garments, fit models, track samples, buy fabrics, and more. So, this is definitely not a job for the faint of heart.

This is, however, a great position if you want to earn your stripes as a designer. Or want to start your own label and want to have a more well-rounded understanding of the business. Becoming a design assistant could open many doors, and many design assistants go on to become great designers later.

Fashion Publicist

This is a great job if you’re trying to understand the branding and marketing aspect of fashion. The job of a fashion publicist is to always keep an eye on the brand and make sure that it is portrayed in the way you want it to be. Fashion publicists will also often be in charge of dealing with PR scandals and damage control as well.

In addition, publicists have to be able to build connections and relationships with influencers from all spheres, whether it’s the music or movie industry, or online style icons. This is why you have to be a natural when it comes to dealing with different personalities and people from all walks of life to be a good publicist.

As a publicist, you may be called to manage guest lists for important publicity events, or things like seating arrangements at fashion shows. You’ll also have to be able to identify who you want your brand to be associated with and who you want representing your brand.

The end goal of a publicist is to make sure that the brand gets as much media attention as possible. This means finding celebrities who will be ready to wear your brand on the red carpet or endorse it. This is a great career choice for those who like the glamour aspect of the business and are great in social situations.

Patternmaker

If you’re a perfectionist and always had a love for jigsaw puzzles, then maybe you could consider becoming a patternmaker. Patternmakers are responsible for turning 2D ideas into 3D creations.

While they often play in the background, patternmakers are absolutely essential to the industry. Good patternmakers are able to replicate sketches to a T and bring them to life. Their patterns should also be easy to follow for sewers and create as little waste as possible. Their position is crucial as a poorly designed pattern could cost the company in extra production costs and fabric, and also not sell as well.

If you love challenges and are ready to put the work in, becoming a patternmaker could be a perfect position for you. This is also a great option for designers coming out of school.

Production Manager

If you’re more of a business-minded person and would like to work on the administrative side of things, then you could always work as a production manager. Production managers are in charge of the logistics and are responsible for making sure that the end product meets quality standards. They also are responsible for making sure the factory meets production targets, identifying and fixing bottlenecks in the supply chain, and always find ways to facilitate workflow.

Production managers not only have to make sure that everything is done right and on time, but also have to make sure that everything is done according to the company’s ethical standards.

Production managers don’t have an easy job as it involves a lot of pressure. But if you have great people and IT skills, have a love for numbers, and know how to schedule and budget, then this is the perfect job for you.

Conclusion

With all the possibilities the world of fashion has to offer, you have a very good chance of being able to turn your passion into a career. Make sure that you look at all the positions available, and don’t be afraid to start small.