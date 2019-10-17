5 Things You Can Do to Take Care of Your Hair That You Didn’t Expect

Posted on

Regularly using a hair straightener will damage your hair if you currently don’t have a hair maintenance routine. Your hair won’t be able to keep up with the heat and chemicals if you don’t bother to care for it from the inside.

Establishing Your Hair Care Ritual

Our hair can be exposed to harsh environments on a daily basis. It can even be more difficult to maintain its health if you live in places where it’s hot and humid, or where it’s extremely cold. There’s nothing much we can do about our environments, but at least our hair is something we can control.

Fortunately, some hair care rituals are relatively inexpensive. You may even be able to do some of them right now without having to go out to buy the needed ingredients.

Listed below are accessible and some rather unexpected ways to care for your hair:

1: Apply Egg Masks

One of the best natural hair care tips is creating hair masks using food items in your kitchen. An egg is a recommended ingredient because it’s packed with a lot of protein.

Here’s how to make it:

Beat 3 eggs in a bowl.

Add 1 tbsp. honey and 2 tbsp. olive oil.

Massage the mixture onto scalp. Apply from roots to tips.

Let it stay for approximately 30 minutes. Cover head with a shower cap.

Wash hair with shampoo and cool water.

This concoction is especially helpful for strengthening dry and brittle hair.

2: Apply Yogurt Masks

In addition to yogurts being healthy and delicious, they’re also great for your hair. Like eggs, they’re an effective natural remedy for dry hair.

Here’s what you need to do:

Mix ½ cup plain yogurt, 2 tbsp. olive oil, and 6 drops essential oil in a small bowl.

Some examples of essential oils for hair are lavender, rosemary, lemongrass, peppermint, tea tree, clary sage, thyme, and cedarwood.

Apply this mixture while your hair is shampooed.

Let it stay for 15 to 20 minutes. Cover head with a shower cap.

Wash hair with warm water.

If you’d rather have yogurt on your hair than beaten eggs, then this is for you.

3: Use a Silk Pillowcase

You can also care for your hair even while you’re dreaming. You just need to use a silk pillowcase instead of the usual fabric that you’ve been using. Since silk is a lot smoother to touch, it helps prevent hair breakage and tangles when there’s friction during sleep movements.

It may not exactly be a cheap purchase, but if you’ve had hair problems for quite a while, the investment might be worth it. Over time, you’d notice that you’re already waking up with much better hair.

4: Drop Some Beer in Your Shampoo

Drinking beer sounds like a nice idea for a relaxing weekend, but who knew that it can be used for something other than fun times? Since beer has a protein that can help heal damaged hair cuticles, it can be used as an ingredient to make your hair smoother than it was before.

No, you don’t need to pour a bottle of beer on your head to do that. You just need to put a few drops of beer into your shampoo and wash your hair as usual. This can serve as an effective hair conditioner.

Don’t worry, the scent of the shampoo will overpower the beer—you won’t be smelling like a drunkard afterward!

5: Change Your Diet

Taking care of your hair isn’t only an external business. What you eat also significantly affects the way it grows. Thus, bad food doesn’t only make you fat and sickly in the long run, it also makes your hair and nails appear damaged and unhealthy.

Masks and conditioners can only do so much. Aside from feeding your scalp with healthy oils, you also need to feed it through your mouth. Protein, antioxidants, and omega-3 oils are some of the key ingredients in keeping healthy and shiny hair.

Here’s a list of food items that you should put on your plate on a regular basis:

Beans

Nuts

Whole grains

Tomatoes

Sweet potatoes

Blueberries and strawberries

Eggs and chicken

Fatty seafood (e.g. oysters, tuna, salmon, sardines, mackerel)

Green vegetables (e.g. broccoli, kale, spinach, cauliflower)

Taking vitamins (A, C, and biotin) and iron supplements, will also help make your hair look the best it has ever been.

Conclusion: Hair Care Doesn’t Have to be Expensive

With the exception of the switch to silk pillowcase, caring for your hair doesn’t really cost that much. Give these routines a try today and watch your hair redeem its shine.