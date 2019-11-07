5 Best Outfits for Students to Look Slim

When you’ve gained some extra pounds and you don’t feel attractive in your own body, it’s time to take some action. The best advice anyone will give you is to exercise and eat healthy. But, until you get yourself in the desired shape and boost your self-esteem, you can always find some magical ways to appear slimmer. This is no genie in a bottle that will literally make you slim, but some excellent college fashion tips that will create an illusion you’re looking to make.

1: Layers Work Wonders

The idea that more layers will only make you look bigger is a myth. With the right combination of layers, you can give your body definition. You can quite literally use layers to cover up the body parts you don’t like to be visible, and emphasize the ones you actually love.

Layers are a blessing. Cosy and spacious pieces of clothing might be fashionable right now, but when it comes to flattering clothes for big stomach, you can even wear something tight as long as you use a layer to cover up the area. This will allow you to put accent on your great features, while making the features you don’t like less noticeable.

2: Black is Your Fashion

Black will never go out of fashion. It gives that elegant appearance and yet, it’s a girl’s best friend. The colour black is slimming and rather elongating. You don’t have to wear black only – it can make you feel dark and be boring. However, have many black items to combine with other clothes in your wardrobe, such as black t-shirts and blouses, some pants, and of course – black pairs of shoes.

If you really like light colours and pastels, use these on the areas you feel comfortable with. If you want to cover something up and make it less noticeable, use black there. Black goes with everything, so you’re always good to go.

3: Make Use of Accessories

When it comes to weight, especially in people who are obese (read this sample of obesity essay for some really interesting info), you can easily think that people will only see an obese person when they look at you.

It doesn’t have to be that way. Accessories are a great way to make a statement and pull the attention away from your extra pounds. If you want to learn how to look skinny, learn how to use accessories to your favour. Anything you feel is unflattering can be masked away with the help of accessories like a statement necklace or earrings, a scarf, as well as belts.

4: Think of what’s Underneath, Too

When it comes to clothing, you shouldn’t just think of the clothes that are visible to people around you. There are plenty of things that will determine how you look, such as your underpinnings. The thing that most women do wrong is their choice of a bra. Find the right bra size to get a breast lift and achieve a more slender look.

Inner wear is a huge part of the puzzle that is smart dressing up. This is your base, so take it seriously. Wearing a sloppy bra will make your figure look sloppy. Wearing attention-grabbing thongs will make people look at your big hips. Find stretchable underwear and a correct bra size that doesn’t make your breasts look sloppy or have bulges.

And of course, body compressors. Shapewears are what make for slimming dresses even if the dress looks too tight for you when you first see it at the store. Swear by them. They’ll make you look slimmer and tame the fat you don’t want noticed.

5: High-Rise Jeans

High-waist jeans are now trending, so you’re in luck. They’ll tuck in the flab and make you look taller and slimmer. If you want an extra effect, find stretchable and dark jeans to complement your tops and other pieces of clothing.

Conclusion

If you’re unhappy about your appearance, you should try and do something about it. However, this is not as simple as it sounds, so in the meantime, use my tricks above to look your best.