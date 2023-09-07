“Reviving the ’90s Fashion Magic: ‘The Super Models’ Docuseries Unveiled”

“Iconic ’90s Supermodels Reunite in Apple TV+ Docuseries ‘The Super Models’: A Glimpse into Fashion’s Golden Era”

“Linda, Cindy, Christy, and Naomi, the legendary supermodels, share insights into their glamorous past and their lives today.”

Apple TV+ just released the trailer for ‘The Super Models”, and it’s causing quite a buzz. This upcoming documentary features the iconic ’90s supermodels, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, and Christy Turlington, and it’s set to debut later this month. The series, consisting of four parts, aims to peel back the glamorous veneer and provide a glimpse into the lives of these legendary figures, both past and present.

From the very start, the four supermodels are posed with a pivotal question: ‘What does it truly mean to be a ‘supermodel’?’ Naomi Campbell candidly reflects, ‘When I was first labelled a supermodel, I wondered why they were calling us that.’

The trailer emphasises that being a supermodel was more about the women themselves rather than just the fashion. It kicks off with the four famous supermodels reuniting in their fifties. Campbell remarks, “You see our photos, so you feel that you know us,” as the background displays video clips of the models strutting on 1990s catwalks. She adds, “When you come together with your chosen family, I think that’s emotional.”

Directed by the Academy Award-winning Roger Ross Williams and Larissa Bills, this documentary series transports us back to the extravagant fashion scene of the ’80s and ’90s when these four first made their mark. ‘The Supermodels’ not only provides a peek into their professional live.

The show aims to delve into how these four supermodels skyrocketed to fame and how they reshaped the definition of a model. The official press release highlights, “Unprecedented access to the models takes viewers behind the camera and beyond the catwalk, revealing how they dominated the elite modelling world while illuminating a bond that single-handedly shifted the power dynamic of an entire industry.”

Here’s a roundup of what we know about the series:

Who’s Involved:

The documentary primarily centres around the four original supermodels: Campbell, Crawford, Evangelista, and Turlington. Notably, they not only feature in the series but also serve as executive producers. The project also boasts the involvement of industry heavyweights such as Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, and Sara Bernstein.

What’s the Documentary About:

“The Super models,” with Barbara Kopple as an executive producer and directed by Roger Ross Williams and Larissa Bills, transports viewers back to the late 1980s when these four women from diverse backgrounds converged in New York City. It traces their journey to fame and how their names became as renowned as the designers who styled them.

When the series was first announced in 2020, Campbell expressed her enthusiasm, saying, “My sisters Christy, Linda, Cindy, and I are extremely thrilled to share our story with the world, and there could be no better partners than Brian Grazer and Ron Howard – which is a dream come true – to bring it to life, as we knew they would respect and honour our story. We hope our journey seen in the docuseries will encourage, motivate, and inspire young people around the world. We look forward to this great adventure ahead with director Barbara Kopple.”

As the fashion industry continues to evolve, the series explores the ultimate tale of empowerment, spotlighting how these four women came together to claim their influence, thereby paving the way for those who followed. Today, these four supermodels remain central figures in culture, contributing through activism, philanthropy, and their business endeavours.