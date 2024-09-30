How to prevent cotton from fading?

Posted on

Mismanagement of your cotton fabric can cause it to fade and lose its quality. Cotton is one of the most sought-after fabrics after cashmere. Quality cotton fabrics cost a lot of money, and maintaining them would make them last longer.

Several things can be done to preserve the texture of your cotton. For instance, if you don’t use the right wash feature on your machine, it could damage the fabric. Read and learn how to keep your fabric from fading.

Say no to hot water

Washing your cotton with hot water would weaken its strength, reduce its texture, and damage it. Most people believe that using hot water will help remove the stains and gems on the project. Meanwhile, cold water remains the best way to wash your garment and keep it refreshing.

Soak them

Many people prefer to soak their garments long before washing them. Soaking the garment is preferable to using hot water to wash cotton. The texture and shine remain the same when you soak cotton fabric with cold water. If the fabric stays in the cold water for too long, it will also affect its color.

Separate the colors

One of the rules for maintaining any fabric is to separate it while washing. It is advised that you should not put all the same colors at the same time. Before washing the clothes, make three piles: light, dark, and white. If you mix white cotton with dark colors, they would likely stain the white. Also, the color of white colors will turn to the lighter version of the darker color cotton.

Use vinegar

Most laundry outlets add vinegar to cotton before washing it in a machine. If you want to machine wash your clothes, vinegar reduces the possibility of fading. It will also keep the cloth soft and smelling nice. However, don’t add too much vinegar because it could also affect the cotton.

Flat dry cloth

Don’t dry your cotton fabric directly under sunlight. Harsh sunlight weakens the fabric and could make it fade quickly. Flat drying your clothes is the best way to prevent this. Also, if you must use a machine to dry your cotton, don’t use harsh heat. Ensure that it’s soft because hard heat will ruin the material.

Don’t always wash

If you wash your cotton often, it will reduce the texture and make it fade. If your clothes don’t sweat, you can expose them to sunlight. Washing dark clothing always is likely to make it fade. White clothes are exposed to stain, so you should wash them after wearing. Darker colors like black could be exposed to sunlight after wearing instead of washing it.

Conclusion

Clothing made from cotton doesn’t fade easily, but improper care can affect its texture. Furthermore, darker-colored cotton garments should not always be washed because they will fade. Finally, you can contact Baserange to buy the best cotton fabrics online. Another reason your cotton fabric may be fading quickly is because it’s not original.