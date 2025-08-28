How to market your business with custom clothing

Hand out a flyer, and it’s in the bin by the end of the day. Hand out a hoodie or a cap, and it sticks around. That’s why more businesses are leaning on custom clothing as a marketing tool. It’s not complicated, but it works, and it works in ways traditional adverts don’t always manage. Let’s see how you can do that more practically, to further increase your business exposure.

Let the clothes do the talking

Clothing has reach built into it. A t-shirt gets worn to the gym, on the school run, down the high street. Your logo moves with it. You don’t have to shout about the brand – it’s just there, slipping into everyday spaces without looking forced.

The best part is that it keeps happening. Unlike a social ad that vanishes after a scroll, a good hoodie gets worn a dozen times. Each wear is another round of free exposure.

Creating a sense of connection

Custom clothing also changes how people feel. Staff wearing the same shirts at a stall look more professional. Customers tend to take a business more seriously when it looks coordinated.

And it’s not just staff. Customers themselves often like the badge effect – think coffee shop totes, brewery tees, or gym hoodies. Wearing the brand signals belonging. It’s low-key advertising, but powerful because it comes from the wearer, not the business.

Quality matters more than quantity

Here’s where some companies slip up. If the shirt feels thin or the print flakes off after one wash, no one’s wearing it again. The item ends up shoved at the back of the drawer, and your marketing vanishes with it.

Higher-quality clothing from somewhere like Screen Textiles costs a bit (but not much) more upfront but lasts longer. Thick cotton, decent stitching, prints that don’t peel – those are the things that keep the clothes in rotation. And the more it’s worn, the more visibility your brand gets.

Different ways to use it

Events are the obvious starting point. At exhibitions or fairs, branded polos or jackets make staff stand out in a crowd. That helps people find you and signals that you’re organised.

Giveaways are another route. A limited run of hats or tote bags can create buzz, especially if they look good enough to wear outside the event. Scarcity helps here: people value what feels special.

And then there’s everyday use. Outfitting staff in branded gear behind the counter or on deliveries isn’t just for uniformity. It leaves customers with a stronger memory of who they dealt with.

Getting creative

The safest option is to stick your logo on the chest and call it a day. But creativity makes the difference between a shirt people wear once and a shirt they want to wear every week. A witty slogan, bold colours, or a graphic that fits your brand’s personality gives the clothing its own appeal.

Custom clothing works because it doesn’t feel like work. It’s practical, it’s wearable, and it carries your business out into the world on people’s backs – quietly, consistently, and effectively.