How to Choose the Perfect Jewellery for Any Occasion

Jewelry used to be something people considered an investment. Now, it’s mainly viewed as a fashion accessory. Everybody’s wearing jewelry. However, with so many different types to choose from, it can be difficult to find the perfect pieces. One of the main problems is that the jewelry industry has started pumping out low-quality pieces to cater to fast fashion trends. This post will explore this topic in more detail and tell you how you can choose pieces that suit you, your personality, and your lifestyle. Read on to find out more about choosing the perfect pieces for any occasion.

Buy Handmade Jewelry

The cost of jewelry is rising. However, the quality isn’t. If you are in the market for some new jewelry, prioritize quality above everything else. An item of jewelry’s quality will determine how long it lasts, what its resale potential is, and how well it withstands everyday wear. Look for jewelry that’s handmade, like handmade copper jewelry from John S. Brana, because handmade jewelry is crafted with care, love, and attention. It’s also much more likely to last a lifetime. Something else worth noting is that handmade items of jewelry often come with comprehensive warranty plans, which factory-made jewelry does not.

Think About the Metal

The metal used is also something you should think about. While most people opt for traditional metals, i.e., gold and silver, it’s also worth exploring alternatives like copper. Alternative metals can make your jewelry stand out a lot more. As long as the pieces you buy are tastefully designed and made well, they should hold their value. If you are buying a bespoke piece, which is jewelry made custom and just for you, you can pick the metal used, so if it’s not one the jeweler usually offers, you can still request it.

Your Personal Style

Your personal style is another consideration you should make. How do you dress? If, for example, you tend toward workwear, rings that depict skulls might be a good pick. If, on the other hand, you wear preppy-style clothing, you may instead want to buy subtle jewelry without any obvious design. Figuring out which type of jewelry works with your personal style can be difficult if you are not somebody who has ever given much thought to fashion, so reach out to a jeweler and ask for their advice. A jeweler should be able to help you pick the perfect piece.

Protecting Your Jewelry

Finally, make sure that whatever you buy, you are able to protect it. A lot of people make the mistake of buying valuable jewelry, showing it off, then storing it at home. Property crimes and burglaries are on the rise. You need to invest in a safe if you plan to store expensive jewelry at home. You never know when somebody is going to burgle your house. You can also rent a safety deposit box if keeping jewelry in a safe at home is not an option and you view your purchases as long-term investments.

Jewelry can enhance any look. However, you do need to be selective about the pieces you buy. Shop around and find the best items of jewelry you can. Hopefully, the guidance given here will give you an idea of how to do that.