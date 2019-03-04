Star Athletes’ Beauty Secrets to Healthy Looking Skin

It’s no secret that the world’s best athletes devote enormous parts of their lives to perfecting every curve and muscle fibre in their bodies. It might seem like a skin care or beauty routine would be the least of their priorities. But when you’re prepping for that gold medal, who doesn’t want to look their best when they smile for the camera?

Take a cue from these star athletes and see how you, too, can get glowing, healthy skin.

Haley Anderson

When you’re in the water more than dry land, your skin can pay the price. This is the case for Olympic swimmer Haley Anderson, who admitted to Swim Swam that chlorine has not only made her skin very dry but has even bleached her eyebrows. In response, she remarked that her post-training regimen includes a generous amount of Palmer’s Cocoa butter. While in the water, the silver medallist also likes to smooth Chapstick on her brows for a protective layer against chlorine.

Maria Sharapova

It’s hard to picture Maria Sharapova spending hours training under the harsh sun when she’s got impressively glowing skin, but the secret is in her religious use of sunscreen. A common misconception with sunscreen is that it is only worn under the sun, but Sharapova applies it as soon as she wakes up. According to Sports Wallah, this has been her regimen since her teenage years, which has undoubtedly saved her from fine lines and sun spots over the years. Coral notes that it’s easy to forget how young the Russian ace actually is, and her skin certainly doesn’t give away her 31 years of age, nor do her achievements. She’s best known for her first iconic Grand Slam win at the age of 15, and her Wimbledon win the following year.

Gus Kenworthy

Women aren’t the only ones with skin care routines. For World Champion skier Gus Kenworthy, it’s more than aesthetics. The athlete told EOnline about the serious implications of wind burn, which can cause his skin to crack and peel at high altitudes. However, he remedies this with a rich moisturiser. Kenworthy’s picks include Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Moisturiser and La Mer’s Soft Crème as a night cream.

Jeanette Jenkins

While products are helpful, adopting an inside-out approach does wonders for healthy skin, too. Celebrity trainer Jeanette Jenkins shared to Women Fitness that her hair and skin are at their best when she’s eating healthy. “I notice an extra glow in my skin when I drink beet, carrot, apple, lemon, ginger juice,” she said in an interview. “The vitamin A in the carrots are great for the skin, and flavonoids from the beets are also great for the skin and blood flow.” Currently, Jenkins is one of Hollywood’s most sought-after health experts, with a client roster that includes Alicia Keys, Kelly Rowland, Serena Williams, and many more.

Simone Biles

Sometimes, less is more. Olympic gold medallist Simon Biles prefers a minimalist approach when it comes to skin care. “For me, it’s just about splashing water on my face – I don’t have any beauty routine,” she quipped in an interview with New You. Of course, the effectiveness of a routine varies from person to person. Like skin care expert and Aenea Skin founder Damien Zannetou said, lifestyle choices are factors that affect how people age differently. So, what might work for one, might not have the same results for you. Fortunately, Biles’ no-frills regimen is a winner in her book.