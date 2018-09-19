Max Mara: the New Young and Modern Directory

High Fashion is very capricious, changeable and unstoppable. But nevertheless, there are brands that have a great ability to maintain their corporate style for decades without losing freshness, modernity and relevance. One of such world’s leading brands is Max Mara. The latest collection Max Mara presented at Milan Fashion Week can be truly called a sensual contemporary twist designed to dress the new today`s career girl.

Mood and style of this collection are essentially focused on large coats encrusted with sequins, coats with fringe trimming, belted raincoats, acid color coats, black leather trenches, leopard and cheetah print coats. The diversity of colors, materials, length and shapes can leave nobody indifferent!

Made in the ideally judged palette of anthracite Houndstooth, deep caramel and shadowy chalk-stripe, the coats – the Max Mara collection key – are shamelessly cut. Most of them are fringed at the sleeves and shoulders to highlight the counterculture mood of the show.

Moreover, special emphasis is placed on super-long and pencil skirts, body-hugging dresses worn over leather slim Max Mara pants or narrow trousers.

Total looks in animal print, English tweed, checks, slick black leather and blanket materials are used to combine rock star, cinema diva and a little business woman image just with a single aim that is to make women feel strong and comfortable in all areas of modern life.

The collection is designed for the working women, and that’s why it includes chic swirling tops coats in creamy cashmere and double-breasted boardroom jackets that help to mix the professionalism and femininity.

Max Mara is a brand that never ceases to amaze us with its crazy ideas. And this time it is a wonderful series of T-shirts illustrated by artist Françoise Berthoud. The lovely sketches of optimistic faces create a perfect atmosphere and add the youthful mood to the serious collection for working girls.

Such a fashion-forward brand as Max Mara always keeps pace with the times and allows every woman feel like a queen. So when it comes to the accessories, Max Mara also doesn`t stop to astonish us. Leather and ponyskin handbags, scarves, cat-eye glasses, leather suspenders and different belts, long and elbow length leather gloves, high-heeled slingbacks provide a sophisticated, refined and a bit reckless look to contemporary working ladies.

The young Millennials who prefer the style of this Italian brand and gorgeous teddy bear fabric this season have already known that Max Mara gives a look in line with the trends and suitability for the different occasions of modern life.

By https://breezytrends.com/




