How to Snag Luxury Bridesmaid Dresses Without Breaking the Bank

The catwalk is a wonderful source of inspiration for both bridal and bridesmaid styles. It provides a wonderful overview of the best colours, shapes, and styles to pick for your wedding. But what if you want to have a high-class wedding on a high street budget? Don’t worry, we’ve got your back!

Here are our top tips on how to snag luxury bridesmaid dresses without breaking the bank:

1.Choose Structural Shapes

One of the best ways to make a strong visual impact without breaking the bank is to choose bridesmaids dresses with strong structural shapes. The one shoulder dress is an incredible example of this, as it creates a statement neckline that will draw attention to a strong bone structure.

Angelina blush one shoulder maxi bridesmaid dress

We love this blush pink one shoulder dress with dramatic ruching along the length of the body. The ruching will smooth the silhouette, hiding any lumps and bumps, whilst the extra fabric will create a rich and decadent feel.

When choosing a dress with a structural shape, choose one in a fabric that is stiff enough to hold its shape: structural details that bend or flop will only look cheap. Add the best quality accessories you can afford, and no one will ever know that you haven’t invested in dresses straight from the catwalk.

2.Invest in Delicate Embellishments

Embellishments such as beading and sequins automatically make a dress look expensive.

Keeva Maxi Bridesmaid Dress in nude

We love the Keeva embellished maxi dress which combines vintage-inspired beading with light layers of chiffon, and looks considerably more expensive than its £120 price tag.

The intricate beading narrows the waist and creates an hourglass shape, whilst the slender spaghetti straps balance out the width of the skirt, creating a streamlined effect. The beautiful blush colour is perfect for a wide range of skin tones, making this a bridesmaid dress that will appeal to everyone.

3.Focus on Colour

One of the easiest ways to ensure your wedding and bridesmaids look fashion-forward, trend-led and luxurious, no matter how small your budget, is to choose the right colours. By selecting one of 2019’s hottest bridal colour trends you will instantly show that you have your finger on the fashion pulse. So what colours should you choose?

Amelia maxi dress in olive green

Some of the hottest bridesmaid dress shades for 2019 are dusky pink, navy blue, and olive green. We love this minimalist one shoulder dress in olive green. It has an adjustable strap which makes it perfect for bridesmaids of different heights and sizes. Olive is a wonderful choice for bridesmaid’s dresses, as it perfectly complements the natural greenery of floral displays and bouquets.

And if you’re looking for something a little brighter? ‘ Living Coral’ is the Pantone Colour of the Year for 2019 and would look fantastic paired with bouquets of peonies for a hot summer wedding.