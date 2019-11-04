Cruise packing list

Posted on

Are you a fashion-forward lady going on your first cruise to the Caribbean? You need to check out this ultimate Caribbean cruise packing list before you leave!

It’s off to the Caribbean we go. Are you ready to have some fun in the sun and enjoy drinks on the beach?

To fully enjoy your time in the islands, you need to make sure you have the proper cruise packing list. While you can get any essentials you forget while you’re on your journey, it is likely to cost you a bit more than if you brought what you have at home.

Continue reading this article to learn how to be a fashionable lady out on the sea.

Leisurewear for Onboard the Ship

As you cruise to the Bahamas and see the Caribbean with new eyes, you’ll have plenty of leisure time. Don’t forget to pack for downtime. You likely won’t want to be up and about the entire time that you’re on the ship.

Before you head off on your cruise, check to see what the weather is going to be like. There’s no use in packing a sweater if the weather is going to be scorching hot. You only have so much room in your suitcase and you want it to have the essentials so you can stay comfortable in the elements.

Consider bringing sunglasses and a wide-brimmed hat so you can protect your skin while you’re enjoying the sun. Don’t forget the sunscreen.

Outfits for Evening Entertainment & Dining

Almost every cruise line has a nice line up of entertainment and formal dining. You don’t want to see a restaurant you want to go to and then notice that you don’t have the clothing necessary to be up to their dress code.

The cruise line website will have a list of restaurants and their dress codes so you can avoid that problem.

Clothing for Events & Activities

When you’re off at the ports of call and your ultimate destination, you need to have certain attire for these places as well. The cruise line is likely to have various opportunities for activities and entertainment that can be a highlight of your trip.

See if any of your onboard clothing can multitask. If you don’t want to be seen in the same outfit on different days, make sure you bring clothes that you can mix and match for the best bang for your suitcase space.

If you want to purchase appropriate clothing at your location, you can leave some space in your suitcase, so you can take it home easily. You’ll be able to fit in with the locals if you find places to shop that are off the tourist path.

With the Perfect Cruise Packing List — You’re Ready to Go

Now that you’ve got the perfect cruise packing list together, there’s nothing to hold you back. The world awaits and you’re going to be looking fabulous when you arrive.

While you’re in the taxi or on the plane, make sure to stop back by our blog for more great reads.