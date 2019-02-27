7 Vegan Models You Should Be Following

Unsurprisingly, most supermodels adhere to a strict diet and workout regimen. What most people aren’t aware of it the growing number of fashion icons who are vegans. Here are seven stunning beauties that have chosen to avoid meat and animal products.

Gisele Bündchen

This Brazilian model and actress made a name for herself with her campaigns with Victoria’s Secret, Sports Illustrated, and Pante. In 2012, Bündchen was first on the list of the highest-earning supermodels. In 2014, she was named the 89th Most Power Woman in the World by the coveted magazine.

Bündchen has been praised for ending the “heroin chic” trend of the late 90s, and her signature “horse walk,” a runway walk in which a model picks her knees up and kicks her feet in front of her. She’s supported several charities such as Save the Children, Doctors Without Borders, and Goodwill.

Bridget Malcolm

This Australian model is also known for her campaign with Victoria’s Secret as well as her campaigns with Stella McCartney and Ralph Lauren. She’s also appeared in the pages of Elle Magazine, Harper’s Bazaar, and Playboy.

In January 2017, Malcolm was named the Playboy Playmate of the Month for the editorial she shot with photographer Jason Lee Perry.

Lily Aldridge

Lily Aldridge is known for her work with Sports Illustrated and Victoria’s Secret. She’s also one of Taylor Swift’s model friends. Aldridge is best-known for posing alongside Chrissy Teigen and Nina Agdal on the 2014 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue for the publication’s 50th anniversary.

Her career has since taken a backseat to her family life. Aldridge married King of Leon’s frontman Caleb Followill in 2011. A year later, she gave birth to her first child, Dixie Pearl Followill. Aldridge later announced in August 2018 that she’s pregnant with their second child.

Carolyn Murphy

Carolyn Murphy was named VH1 and Vogue’s Model of the Year in 1988. She’s worked for Calvin Klein, Tiffany & Co., Versace, Missoni, among other high-end brands. Murphy also appeared on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2005.

In 2012, she replaced Angela Lindvall as the host of Lifetime’s “Project Runway: All Stars.” Murphy earned $3.5 million that same year, landing her on Forbes’ highest-earning models list.

Miranda Kerr

Miranda Kerr is another Australian model who’s known for her work with Victoria’s Secret. She was the lingerie brand’s first-ever Australian model. Since then, Kerr has branded herself as an entrepreneur. She launched her own line of organic skin care products, KORA Organics, and published a self-help book.

Since 2008, Kerr has been consistently on Forbes’ highest-earning models list thanks to her endorsements and businesses. In May 2017, Kerr married billionaire and Snapchat co-founder/CEO Evan Spiegel. She gave birth to a son named Hart Spiegel on May 7, 2018. Kerr shares a son, Flynn Christopher Blanchard Copeland, with ex-husband Orlando Bloom.

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham is a model who’s been shaking up the fashion industry with her exotic features and curvaceous body. She’s landed the cover of several magazines, including Elle, Glamour,

Harper’s Bazaar, and Vogue. In addition, Graham has appeared in several fashion campaigns for Levi’s, Lane Bryant, Liz Claiborne, Bloomingdale’s Macy’s, Nordstrom, Target, and more. She also has her own plus-size lingerie line.

In 2016, Graham became the first plus-sized model to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. A year later, she released a book titled “A New Model: What Confidence, Beauty, and Power Really Look Like.” In the book, Graham shares her experiences in the industry and talks about body acceptance.

Erin Heatherton

Erin Heatherton is best known for her work with Victoria’s Secret. She’s regularly featured on the brand’s website as well as press tour and events. She’s appeared on the covers of D Magazine, Grazia, Elle, GQ, Vogue, and Muse.

Heatherton’s fashion campaigns include Chopard, Diesel, John Galliano, H&M, Lacoste, Valentino, Versace, and XOXO. Though Heatherton is not on Forbes’ highest-earning models’ list, she is ranked No. 15 on Models.com list of the Top 25 sexiest models.