5 iconic collections by New Balance

The popularity of New Balance has soared of lately. The users appreciate this comfortable footwear not only for its practical features, but also for the wide choice of variants, which are perfect for everyday use. If you’re planning to get a pair of sneakers by this brand, explore 5 most popular collections!

1 – New Balance 574

Initially, New Balance 574 was designed for road running. As it turned out, this line started a genuine revolution. The history of this collection dates back to 1988, when all the best available solutions used in the previous versions were combined in a single model. This hybrid was instantly popular among runners all over the world. It was appreciated for its robust finish and versatility. It soon found a group of enthusiasts among the consumers looking for trendy shoes for everyday use.

2 – New Balance 410

These sneakers were also made for running. Sports professionals immediately appreciated the innovative technologies used in the new model. These shoes offer excellent shock-absorption and return the energy of every single step. This is because of the special foam that adjusts to the shape of your feet. The simple, well-designed tread on the outsole ensures perfect grip.

3 – New Balance 420

These shoes first appeared in mid-1980s. They were popular among sports professionals and used this endorsement later on, when they became widely available. The model known as 420 comes in a sporty shape, visible in its contoured lines. The special springy foam offers excellent shock-absorption and guarantees soft step and maximum comfort whether you’re walking or running.

4 – New Balance 996

This is one of the best known collections by New Balance. These models have the ultimate sports look, slightly more pronounced than in the iconic 574 line. This collection was launched in 1987 and just like other models by this brand, it was made for running. Initially, the 996 models were not cheap. Still, they became widely known and appreciated, especially in the USA. Nowadays they have rightfully earned the status of legendary footwear.

5 – New Balance 373

Muted colours and classic shape – this is what makes New Balance 373 special. The combination of these elements means this footwear is perfect for casual outfits. These shoes will look great with a pair of jeans and a tee. And you can wear them all year long. These sneakers sports a minimalist design, which makes them rather versatile.

Which of these collections appeals to you most? You will find all of them in SneakerStudio!