You Say You Want a Revolution: Records and Rebels 1966-1970

A new exciting exhibition has recently begun at the V&A museum this month. The title sounds really promising: “You say you want a revolution: Records and Rebels 1966-1970.”

Curated by Geoffrey Marsh, Director of the V&A’s Department of Theatre and Victoria Broackes, a curator in the Department of Theatre and Performance and Head of Performance Exhibitions, the exhibit aims to examine the tremendous impact and implications of the late sixties upon the world.

And the thing is, 1960s was a decade of significant global changes, a decade that turned the world upside down in so many different ways. During this period many iconic and historic moments took place around the world. Just to mention a few:

Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. gave his “I have a dream” speech in Washington during the Freedom March, President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas during a motorcade, Nelson Mandela was sentenced to life in prison, the signing of the 1964 Civil Rights Act in which discrimination based on race, religion or gender was banned and a number of anti-Vietnam protests that helped to change people’s opinion against the war were carried out.

But 1960s also suffered a drastic change in many other fields such as fashion, culture or technology. The V&A exhibition will explore precisely how youth took a vital role in making that happen. Photography, posters, music, film, literature among many other objects will be included in the exhibit of more than 350 objects. There are a number of interesting interviews with iconic figures from that decade such as Yoko Ono or Twiggy, who by the way played such an important role during the so called ‘Swinging Sixties’ in the UK. Naturally, The Beatles, Jimi Hendrix, The Who’s or Bob Dylan are also a very important part of the exhibition.

As Martin Roth, Director of the V&A says about the display: “This ambitious framing of late 1960s counterculture shows the incredible importance of that revolutionary period to our lives today… Our collections at the V&A, unrivalled in their scope and diversity, make us uniquely placed to present this exhibition.” There are many different opinions about this exhibit of course, but the only way to get your own one is by visiting the V&A and see by yourself what it has to offer you. Whether you were part of that amazing revolution period that took part during the 1960s onwards or like myself just someone fascinated by those historic events, you should not miss this important must seen exhibition. But do not worry, you still have plenty of time as it will be at the V&A till 26 February 2017.

