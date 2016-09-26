You Say You Want a Revolution: Records and Rebels 1966-1970

Posted on by Esmeralda Llaca Garcia

You Say You Want a Revolution: Records and Rebels 1966-1970

A new exciting exhibition has recently begun at the V&A museum this month. The title sounds really promising: “You say you want a revolution: Records and Rebels 1966-1970.”

Antiwar demonstrators tried flower power on MPs blocking the Pentagon Building

Anti-Vietnam demonstrators at the Pentagon Building Artist: Photo by Bernie Boston The Washington Post via Getty Images Date: 1967

Curated by Geoffrey Marsh, Director of the V&A’s Department of Theatre and Victoria Broackes, a curator in the Department of Theatre and Performance and Head of Performance Exhibitions, the exhibit aims to examine the tremendous impact and implications of the late sixties upon the world.

And the thing is, 1960s was a decade of significant global changes, a decade that turned the world upside down in so many different ways. During this period many iconic and historic moments took place around the world. Just to mention a few:

1._The_Souper_Dress_1966_Photograph__Kerry_Taylor_Auctions

The Souper Dress Artist: Photograph © Kerry Taylor Auctions Date: 1966 Credit line

Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. gave his “I have a dream” speech in Washington during the Freedom March, President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas during a motorcade, Nelson Mandela was sentenced to life in prison, the signing of the 1964 Civil Rights Act in which discrimination based on race, religion or gender was banned and a number of anti-Vietnam protests that helped to change people’s opinion against the war were carried out.

But 1960s also suffered a drastic change in many other fields such as fashion, culture or technology. The V&A exhibition will explore precisely how youth took a vital role in making that happen. Photography, posters, music, film, literature among many other objects will be included in the exhibit of more than 350 objects. There are a number of interesting interviews with iconic figures from that decade such as Yoko Ono or Twiggy, who by the way played such an important role during the so called ‘Swinging Sixties’ in the UK. Naturally, The Beatles, Jimi Hendrix, The Who’s or Bob Dylan are also a very important part of the exhibition.

John Sebastian-Woodstock-August 15, 1969

John Sebastian performing at Woodstock Artist: © Henry Diltz Corbis Date: 1969

As Martin Roth, Director of the V&A says about the display: “This ambitious framing of late 1960s counterculture shows the incredible importance of that revolutionary period to our lives today… Our collections at the V&A, unrivalled in their scope and diversity, make us uniquely placed to present this exhibition.” There are many different opinions about this exhibit of course, but the only way to get your own one is by visiting the V&A and see by yourself what it has to offer you. Whether you were part of that amazing revolution period that took part during the 1960s onwards or like myself just someone fascinated by those historic events, you should not miss this important must seen exhibition. But do not worry, you still have plenty of time as it will be at the V&A till 26 February 2017.

Revolution exhibition photography 06-09-2016

Installation image for You Say You Want a Revolution? Records and Rebels 1966 – 70 Credit line: Photo (c) Victoria and Albert Museum, London

You Say You Want a Revolution: Records and Rebels 1966-1970

 

Esmeralda Llaca Garcia

Written by Esmeralda Llaca Garcia

A graduate from Heriot-Watt university with a bachelor’s degree in Fashion Design. Love reading, writing, traveling, going to exhibitions around the world and classic movies.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>