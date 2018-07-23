Top 5 Ways to Dress Up Your Shorts

Summer is finally in full swing, which also means short season is in full swing.

The fun thing about shorts is that you can find them in all colors and styles. However, the one downside about shorts is that sometimes they can be difficult to dress up.

But luckily, if you know what you’re doing, you can dress up shorts so you can look great at your next party while still being comfortable enough to rock the yard games.

So, how do you do it?

Read on to discover the top five ways to dress up your shorts.

1. Let the Shoes Do the Work

A good rule of thumb when dressing up shorts is to let your shoes do the work.

Yes, your shorts will still be the main attraction. But the right pair of shoes can bring a touch of class to your look.

However, you can’t just pick any old pair of shoes. To make it dressy, opt for strappy, feminine sandals. For an extra oomph, go for sandals with heels on them.

This will not only make you look more dressed up, it will also elongate your legs so you can really show off those tanned summer legs.

These summer shorts for every occasion are a great example of what the right pair of shoes can do to your look.

2. Wear Shorts as a Half Suit

Whoever said suits need to be full body lengthed?

Short suits are definitely in, as they were popping up all over the runway this spring. But don’t worry, if it’s not in the budget, you don’t need to go out and buy a half suit.

Instead, all you need to do is match any sleek blazer with a pair of tailored shorts, and voila! You’ve now got an awesome, classy looking half suit.

A great way to finish off the look is with a pair of pointed flats or some killer heels.

3. Don’t Shy Away from Mixing Prints

May people shy away from mixing prints because they think it’s a fashion no-no. However, this simply isn’t the case.

Mixing prints can be a great way to dress up your shorts. Graphic-print shorts are all the rage right now, and they definitely add some playfulness to any outfit. Pair your printed shorts with some patterned shoes or a striped shirt and you’ll be good to go.

4. Think Pencil Skirt

Sometimes, to look dressy in shorts, all you need to do is think about pencil skirts. That is, think about what you would pair with a pencil skirt to keep your look classy. Then, pair that with your shorts instead.

For example, a fitted ruffled top can do wonders for a pair of shorts, as can some pointed-toe stilettos or a buttoned-down blouse.

5. Think Outside the Denim

When many of us think of shorts, our minds automatically go to denim.

However, it’s important to keep in mind that there are all kinds of options out there for shorts, many of which are much dressier.

Bermuda shorts are a great option, as are shorts with other fabrics such as lace, leather, or satin.