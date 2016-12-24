The House of Dior – Seventy Years of Haute Couture

In an exhibition exclusive to Melbourne, the National Gallery of Victoria will present The House of Dior: Seventy Years of Haute Couture beginning in late August 2017.

Christian Dior adjusts the accessories to the Zaire dress, on his star model Victoire, during rehearsal for the autumn−winter 1954, haute couture show Photo © Mark Shaw/ mptvimages.com

The lavish display will celebrate the seventieth anniversary of Dior, one of the world’s most prestigious fashion houses, and will include more than 140 pieces designed between 1947 and 2017, marrying the past with the present.

In a collaboration between the NGV and the House of Dior the exhibition will narrate the story of the fashion house through an array of themes. Works featured by various designers who have played key roles in shaping Dior’s history will take centre stage and include Yves Saint Laurent, Marc Bohan, Gianfranco Ferré, John Galliano, Raf Simons and Maria Grazia Chiuri.

Christian Dior models in the salon of House of Dior’s headquarters, 30 Avenue Montaigne, Paris 1957. Photograph by Loomis Dean, featured in LIFE Magazine, 1957 © Loomis Dean/The LIFE Picture Collec tion/Licensed by Getty Images

Attendees will pour over Christian Dior’s early influences, the design codes synonymous with the House of Dior, insights into the Dior atelier workrooms and the role that accessories have played in expressing the complete Dior look. The exhibit will also explore the various milestones of its six consecutive designers following Christian Dior’s unexpected death in 1957.

Christian Dior and fashion model Lucky c. 1956 © Christian Dior Photo: Bellini

Christian Dior’s iconic spring 1947 New Look collection will be amongst exhibition highlights whilst glorious displays of Dior’s signature ball gowns and evening dresses, and designs from the introductory couture collection of the House’s first female head designer, Maria Grazia Chiuri will enthral and excite.

Christian Dior working with Mitzah Bricard (left) and Marguerite Carré (right) on the Première soirée dress, autumn−winter 1955 haute couture collection © Christian Dior Photo: Bellini

Dior’s exceptional and enduring affinity with Australia is also observed, including the first complete Dior collection to be shown outside Paris; the historic Spring 1948 fashion parade at David Jones, Sydney, where models wore fifty sumptuous original creations by Christian Dior.

Christian Dior Eugenie dress, autumn−winter 1948 haute couture collection © Willy Maywald/ADAGP, Paris. Licensed by Viscopy, Sydney

A scholarly publication and an intensive program of talks will accompany the exhibit, allowing for an informative and truly fascinating display that will celebrate Dior’s seventieth anniversary in mesmerizing style.

Christian Dior, Paris (fashion house) Christian Dior (designer) Bar suit spring−summer 1947 collection, modelled by Renee 1955 gelatin silver photograph Photograph by Willy Maywald Collection of Christian Dior Archives, Paris © Willy Maywald/ADAGP, Paris. Licensed by Viscopy, Sydney

Sketch by Christian Dior for the autumn−winter 1949 haute couture collection © Christian Dior

Christian Dior, Paris (fashion house) John Galliano (designer) spring−summer 1997 haute couture Photo by Michael Thompson, featured in Vogue Paris, 1997 © Licensed by Trunk Archive Model: Kylie Bax

The House of Dior – Seventy Years of Haute Couture will take place at the National Gallery of Victoria from 27th of August 2017 until 7th November 2017

 

