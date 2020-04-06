How To Upgrade Your Style With The Right Backpack Design

Due to the continued innovations in the world of fashion today, you no longer have to sacrifice style over comfort and convenience. One of which is the dawn of numerous well-designed and trendy bags, especially the backpacks.

Backpacks are not just something stylish that you wear along with your outfits, but rather it is also very useful every day. The trick is to combine style with functionality.

How Do You Upgrade Your Style?

If you are looking for a change in your style, investing in a couple of bags for daily use is ideal. However, the easiest way to upgrade your style depends on the design of the backpack you are going to buy.

Here are just some of the few ways you can upgrade your style with the right backpack design.

1.Buy Designer Bags For Less

Style doesn’t have to be compromised for functionality and practicality. If that’s the case, you might already be keeping an eye for a designer bag.

Not to worry, you will not have to compromise anymore because there is such a thing as designer backpacks on a budget. Designer backpacks sell for less at many times. You just have to know when and where to look. Besides, there are many deals online that you can get on with.

2.Add DIY Decorations

When it comes to the design of your bag, the possibilities are endless. The plus side is that you don’t have to spend so much. There are many things that you can do to your bag that will upgrade your style without breaking the bank. This is what you call “do-it-yourself” or DIY.

For instance, you can try painting over your backpack, especially if it is a plain backpack. With some acrylic craft paint, you can paint on cotton, leather, and other fabrics. This will not only be your creative outlet, but it will also make you look better.

When you paint on your bag, you can try outlining the patterns using a pencil first before painting on it. To protect the other areas of your bag, you can use a tape to shield it from paint.

On the other hand, if you’re more into monograms and studs, you can also put some on your bag. You can do this by buying studs or rhinestones then stick it on your bag. You can also buy some patches, stickers, or pins that you can stick to your bag. Something as simple as a glue gun will do the trick.

3.Get The Right Backpack For Your Use

Upgrading your backpack doesn’t only mean putting more decorations and designs. It also means making it fit your use.

For instance, if you are working or a student, you definitely need to carry a laptop with you. It’s best that you upgrade your style with a backpack that is laptop friendly. That way, it’s designed to carry your laptop properly while putting you in style.

On the other hand, if you’re a person who loves going to the gym, there are also some backpacks available that are made for that. You can check some well-known brands that offer functional yet stylish backpacks that will be useful for both your everyday life and working out needs as well.

4.Be Creative With Your Backpack’s Straps

In an attempt to brighten up a plain black backpack, many have also turned to replace their old stings with more colorful cords, ribbons, a guitar strap, and even chains. You can do the same thing as well to upgrade the look of your backpack.

You can buy these things from grocery stores, bookstores, malls, and other places that you simply pass on your way home. You don’t need to shell out a lot of money for this type of project. These straps won’t cost you an arm or a leg. At the same time, it will make your backpack look better as well.

In addition to buying different straps, you can also upgrade your backpack’s straps by putting more cushion into it. This way, it will be less painful when you carry it around, most especially, if your bag is very heavy. This cushion that you will put will help ease the weight on your shoulders.

Conclusion

There are so many creative ways that you can do to upgrade the style of your backpack. You don’t have to be content on its plain design because you can choose to monogram accessories on it, glue rhinestones and/or studs. You can also replace its strings with something more creative, and paint/draw on it.

Honestly, there is no limit to the imagination of what you can do to level up the appearance of your bag. Without compromising its convenience, you have something stylish that you can take with you on your everyday activities.