How to Dress for Your Next Formal Event: A Guide to Looking Your Best in an Evening Gown

If the thought of attending a black-tie event makes you both nervous and eager, you’ve come to the perfect spot. If you’ve never done it before, following a formal event may be a lot of fun. However, there are several unspoken standards for dressing for these events, and dress requirements are sometimes vague.

Everything from the dress code to your shoes and outerwear must be considered while wearing an evening dress.

The following is excellent advice on dressing for an evening event: a charity gala, a business dinner, or a red carpet appearance.

How to style evening gowns for any dress code

The first thing to do while preparing to attend a formal event is to determine what type of event it is. Dress codes, including black tie, black tie optional, creative black tie, cocktail, and white tie, all have a distinct set of norms and expectations attached to them. If you’ve ever wondered what “black tie optional,” “dressy casual,” and “cocktail attire” genuinely mean, we’ve done our best to answer that question for you by conducting a thorough investigation. In the first section of this guide on how to wear elegant evening dresses, we’ll take a closer look at each of these requirements.

Black Tie

The pinnacle of a formal occasion. Formal, floor-length evening gowns are the norm; nevertheless, a cocktail dress can be worn if it’s exceptionally sassy.

Black Tie Optional

One of the most elusive dress codes is “black tie optional.” Women can express themselves more freely since men’s clothing codes are more permissive. For example, no one would notice if you opted to wear a cocktail dress or LBD instead of a formal evening gown.

Creative Black Tie

You may think of it as black-tie-optional, but with an added spice of fun. In contrast to conventional black-tie affairs, creative black tie is all about the latest fashions. ‘1920s’ Black Tie’ or ‘Christmas Black Tie’ are examples of themed events.

Cocktail

When it comes to party attire, short yet stylish dresses are the way to go.

White Tie

Excessive attire is required for this one. Think of the red carpet at the Met Gala or the Oscars. Floor-length evening gowns are required, while elbow-length gloves are optional but highly recommended.

Consider your body type while choosing your attire.

It’s crucial to know your body shape before selecting an evening gown. Also, assuming it will be a long night, you’ll want to ensure that you’re relaxed and confident throughout.

Avoid wearing backless dresses if your breast is more significant. Choosing a backless bra will have you continually pulling at your clothes throughout the night. That’s not something anyone wants, I can tell you.

For pear-shaped women, seek evening gowns that emphasize your upper body rather than your bottom half. Wear a deep V-neck or some sparkly accessories to divert attention away from your wider bottom half and toward your slimmer top half instead.

For petite women, creating the appearance of height is the game’s name. Refrain from purchasing gowns that have an extra-long train or a full skirt. If you wear too many clothes, you will be enveloped in a sea of fabric. To make your legs appear longer, try for a gown with a modest thigh slit. With an hourglass figure, the idea is to highlight your inherent slenderness. A dress with a slight flare at the bottom and a fit-and-flare silhouette will flatter your figure the best.

Think about your footwear.

Keep in consideration the type of shoes you’ll be wearing while selecting your evening gown. It is necessary to wear high heels if the dress is long or full enough that it will drag on the ground while you walk. Make sure you can stand for lengthy periods in the 4-inch heels before wearing them. If you know, there will be a lot of standing, waiting, and maybe even some dancing, then choose your shoes wisely.

The type of event you’re attending dictates what kind of shoes you should wear. Although flats or even sandals can be worn to some cocktail parties, women are expected to wear high heels to black-tie affairs. Before deciding on a dress, be sure the shoes that go with it are both acceptable and comfy.

Accessories should not be overlooked.

Evening gown accessories are often ignored when getting ready for formal events. But the right accessories, including jewelry and purses, may make or break your evening dress appearance. For maximum impact, stick to a single statement piece of jewelry. For example, an eye-catching necklace is all you need to draw attention to a bare neckline. In this instance, it’s better to either not wear earrings at all or make sure they’re not too noticeable.

It’s not enough to merely throw on a purse and call it a day when it comes to completing your appearance. Even though you probably won’t be carrying it around for the entire night, your evening bag should match your dress. Don’t bring your daily purse if you’re going to a fancy occasion. It will look out of place with your other accessories. But, when it comes to donning an evening dress, an evening bag is a must.

Wear a good coat over your evening dress

Even if you intend to take off your casual trench as soon as you enter through the door, wearing it over an evening gown is a no-no. Your outerwear is just as important as your formal attire while attending a proper function. Avoid mid-thigh-length jackets if you’re wearing a floor-length gown for an evening out. You’ll appear like you’ve been sliced in two from the knee down. As an alternative, consider an overcoat made of fur. The straightforward design will wonderfully complement your long evening gown while yet keeping you toasty.

