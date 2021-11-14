How to Avoid Toxic Makeup Products

While many people use makeup daily, it’s common that they’re unaware of the toxic materials used in makeup production. Cosmetics often contain harmful materials ranging from lead to asbestos. The dangers of these ingredients can lead to a variety of diseases and medical issues.

In order to be as safe as possible, it’s important that you are mindful of potentially toxic ingredients commonly found in makeup. To help you with future cosmetic purchases, below we have created a guide on how to avoid toxic makeup.

Makeup Product Regulations

Because the FDA officially regulates the cosmetic industry, some people wrongly assume that makeup is automatically safe to use. In reality, however, manufacturers of makeup products aren’t required to disclose their formulas to the FDA. They can use just about any ingredient and their product will still go to market.

The Dangers of Toxic Makeup Chemicals

There is little regulation on what ingredients go into cosmetic products in the United States, leading to an assortment of possible risks associated with makeup use. When we apply cosmetics, our skin absorbs the product’s chemicals, which then enter our bloodstream. Additionally, we might accidentally ingest small amounts of lipstick or inhale powdered makeup products.

When your body absorbs these chemicals on a regular basis, you are at risk for health issues down the road. Makeup contaminants have been connected to hormone imbalances, fertility issues, asthma, and other health complications.

Toxic Ingredients: What to Look For

Since cosmetic ingredients are mostly unregulated, it’s up to you to spot potentially harmful chemicals. To help you out, we have provided a list of ingredients to watch out for:

- Per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS): PFAS chemicals have the potential to weaken your immune system and can even cause cancer or high cholesterol.

- Lead: Lead can cause kidney issues and anemia. This chemical is particularly harmful to children.

- Formaldehyde: Formaldehyde is a carcinogen that has the potential to cause allergic skin reactions.

- Phthalates: Phthalates can cause hormonal imbalances that can trigger breast cancer down the road.

Interpreting Makeup Labels

When you’re examining a makeup label, there are certain things you should look for. For example, it’s a good sign if a label says “-free” on it. If the label guarantees that it’s paraben-free, for example, then that’s one less harmful chemical you have to look for.

In contrast, there are red flags on makeup labels that are cause for suspicion. For example, when a label says “organic” or “natural,” that isn’t to be trusted. These terms don’t guarantee in any way that your product is free from toxic chemicals.

Additionally, other labels to avoid include “long-lasting”, “wear-resistant,” and “fragrance.” Labels that claim to be long-lasting or wear-resistant often contain PFAS, which are to be avoided. As for “fragrance” labels, they indicate a product that mixes unknown chemicals to achieve a certain smell.

Conclusion

In order to prioritize wellness when wearing makeup, you need to be mindful of toxic chemicals. Once you understand how to read makeup labels, you can choose the right product and keep yourself safe while looking beautiful. To learn more about what you need to know about toxic makeup, check out the infographic below.