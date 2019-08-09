How To Get Fashionable For Winter While Saving Money

Posted on

Summer is coming to a close end and many a bummed by this fact. There is no denying that the passing of those bright summer days is a bit dreary, but you have to sit down and look at everything the winter has to offer. With the coming of cold weather, you have many festive events to look forward to like Thanksgiving and Christmas. And, this is not to even mention all that cut little fashion trends. The comfy and warm toboggans with the cute little white fluffy balls or those funky, ugly Christmas sweaters. Whatever your preference is, there is no denying that wintertime offers the chance to show off your chic side.

Of course, being on a budget doesn’t make the season any more enjoyable. Luckily, with the following tips and information, you can make a fashion statement without breaking the bank.

Make Your Own Winter Dress

There is nothing like a chic dress during the winter to make a statement. Of course, you are going to need to find the right dress, which can sometimes be trying. That being said, you can make the whole process easier by creating your very own stylish and warm dress. All you need is a bronze or copper sequin fabric that fits around your waist, a velvet ribbon, some snap buttons, some sewing time, a needle, and some thread. With a little bit of sewing know-how, you can create a lovely dress that will more than make a statement.

The DIY Winter Coat

A coat is an essential item during those cold winter months. The great thing about winter coats is that they are not only capable of providing the warmth that you need, but they can help you make a huge statement. This is especially true when you are making your own with the materials of your choosing. All you really need is a flannel blanket, a sash, a sewing machine, and a little bit of imagination and you can turn that old, comfy couch blanket into a winter coat that will turn heads. Darker colors like dark reds, blues, and greens will work exceptionally well.



Always Start Shopping Early

Have you ever wondered why winter clothes are on sale during the summer and summer clothes are on sale during the winter? This is because no one needs them or stores are just trying to get rid of their last little bit of supplies to make room for the new ones. You might be wading through last year’s supply or you might even be looking though items that are no longer in style, but shopping during the off-seasons will save you money. Just look at the possibilities for that old couch blanket and sequin material. Who says that you can’t take some of these discounted items, put your own spin on them, and turn them into a whole new fashion statement.

Opt For Another Source Of Income

Unfortunately, life isn’t just as easy as running down to the store and picking out the items that you want. Even when you are shopping at discounted stores or during the off-seasons, you are still going to need money. In today’s economy, it can be hard to come up with just a little bit of extra money to spend on essential items let alone splurging for winter clothes. This is why it is always a good idea to either start saving or supplementing your income long before winter arrives. While there are plenty of options for earning money online, you simply can’t beat online gambling.

Sure, there is always a risk, but sites like pokieshq can help you find reliable online casinos where you can gamble for cold, hard cash. With the right strategies and know-how, you shouldn’t have a problem earning tons of money.

Make Your Own Scarves

Scarves are another essential accessories with it comes to winter clothes. These items not only make major statements, but they can provide warmth. The best thing is that you don’t have to spend a bundle to create a scarf that makes more than a statement. All you need is an old woolen shawl or sweater and you can turn it into a chic scarf that will impress.