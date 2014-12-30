Catwalk Yourself 2014 Year Review

Posted on

Catwalk Yourself 2014 Year Review

During a year that bared us trends that appeal to all, from the outlandish Jeremy Scott and his ‘Barbie’ capsule collection, to the debut of Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton, portraying the wearable accents still alive in high fashion, this year has yet again showed us no mercy!

Moschino ready-to-wear SS15

Similar to the baffling ‘Barbie’ collection, Lagerfeld proceeded to re-invent tracksuits, from cheap to chic, portraying Chanel’s ‘Supermarche’ to be the most haute of all grocery stores.

Chanel ready-to-wear AW14

Anya Hindmarch even launched an unpredictably popular series of washing powder and cereals inspired handbags, giving even the corn flakes rooster high fashion status!

Anya Hindmarch ready-to-wear AW14

Finally Media has merged with e-commerce birthing ‘Porter’, the glossy fashion magazine where all items are purchase ready, revolutionizing editorial spreads linking them directly to the consumer.

2014 also gave us one of most anticipated collaborations ever, Alexander Wang X H&M, almost breaking the internet with such demand. Speaking of breaking the internet let’s not give much more attention to THAT paper magazine cover, an image that will stay in all our minds entering the New Year.

Unfortunately this year also the saw the loss of one of the most iconic designer Oscar De La Renta who died age 82 and Joan Rivers, one of a kind controversial humour.

One of the most surprising changes in Fashion this year was John Galliano’s movement, from renowned Dior outlaw to creative director at Maison Martin Margiela.

Followed by such a loss to fashion, the departure of Frida Giannini & Patrizio Di Marco from the Gucci brand.

Mr Di Matteo was shortly after replaced by Marco Bizzarri, who served as chief executive of Bottega Veneta for more than five years before heading up Kering’s Luxury Couture & Leather Goods Division in April.

But who’s replacing Friday Giannini after next AW15 fashion week?

Allowing smaller brands to pave their way into the fashion industry, an inevitable prospect for the New Year. What a year 2014 has been! Any idea on what 2015 has in store for us?

Catwalk Yourself 2014 Year Review