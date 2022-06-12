Beach Holiday Clothing Essentials 2022

Posted on

When you are heading to the beach, you want to look your best, which is why keeping up to date with the latest trends is a must. Here is what you need to stand out from the crowd on your trip to the coast.

Travel in Comfort and Style

Whether you are traveling by car or plane, boat, or train, being comfortable is key. You don’t want to start your vacation scratching because your outfit is uncomfortable, so invest in a matching loungewear set for the journey and a simple pair of sneakers. Cozy and stylish, you will arrive at your destination relaxed.

Beach Babe

The first thing you will want to do is head to the beach to soak up the sun so be prepared and make sure you have a variety of swimsuits. Opt for a mixture of bikinis and one-pieces so you have a fresh look each day as you splash in the surf or laze by the pool. Packing a wide range of women’s swimwear, swimsuits and beachwear will ensure you’re ready to strut your stuff and your Instagram snaps will all look different, too. Don’t forget to pack sarongs and coverups to accessorize.

Classic Summer Wear

Shorts and strappy tops, cotton playsuits and strappy sandals are the ultimate in summer wear and give off a fun, playful vibe perfect for the beach. Go for bright colors to bring the carnival feel to the coast.

Never Fully Dressed without a Hat

Everyone loves the sun, but no one wants sunstroke to spoil their trip. Pack a hat with a large brim to make a statement and create your own shade or go for a traditional baseball cap for a more casual look. Visors are also still in fashion and add a fun, retro feel to any outfit.

Sexy Shades

Don’t forget your sunglasses to protect your eyes and make your beach holiday more enjoyable – trying to read your book as you take in the rays can cause glare which is far from the relaxing experience you are looking for! Large, rimmed frames are glamorous, and you can’t go wrong with tortoiseshell or plain black which will complement any outfit.

Smart and Seductive

When you are eating out, you will want to look your best so be sure to pack a more formal outfit for the evenings. Nothing too thick – even in the evening it is likely to be warm at popular beach resort destinations – and floaty materials can be the perfect style when you are enjoying a romantic meal for two.

Underwear Funderwear

Vacations are about feeling your best and we all know the power of a well-fitting underwear set that offers support and makes you feel super sexy. Lace is popular, with low-cut and skimpy sets perfect for the flirty beach vibe. Don’t forget your nightwear either – lightweight and loose is best for those hot summer nights.

Whatever you take on vacation, enjoy yourself and have fun playing around with your summer style. Don’t forget the sunscreen!